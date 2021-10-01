Senior quarterback Mercer Thatcher pushed his way into the endzone in the waning seconds of the first half to give the Derby Panthers a 35-0 lead at half. It was one of four touchdowns the senior was responsible for in the 55-6 win over the Hutchinson Salthawks on Oct. 1.
"We passed the ball a little bit, probably less than we wanted because our run game was working so well tonight," head coach Brandon Clark said. "Mercer did a great job tonight. His job is to avoid mistakes and captain this team as the quarterback chair. He is doing that and doing a great job."
The ground game was reliable all night, with six touchdowns on the ground for the Panthers (4-0). Derby even displayed some trickery for the opening score of the game.
Drake Thatcher put Derby on the board on its first possession of the game with a one-yard touchdown on a trick play.
The Panthers set up and Mercer Thatcher and Dylan Edwards in the backfield, and as they looked back at the Derby bench, Drake moved into position. He took the snap under center and pushed it in for the score.
"That was a play that we have been working on all week, and I think Coach Clark saw it in the San Francisco 49ers game last week," Mercer Thatcher said. "We have been dialing it up all week. We thought we were going to save it for the playoffs, but I'm glad it worked out."
According to coach Clark, it was a play that they had pulled from the Derby Middle School playbook.
"We found that from Derby middle school the seventh-grade team," Clark said. "We saw them run it, and we wanted to put it in. It was something fun, and we were going to save it for later down the road, but it was the right time, and the kids love that play."
Wide receivers Cayden Brown and Travon Rose were benefactors of the air attack. "It wasn't exactly in the gameplan," Thatcher said. "But the holes opened up, and we just hit them."
Dylan Edwards was also a lethal threat to the Derby offense with a 38-yard touchdown run. Brock Zerger and Derek Hubbard joined the ground attack with touchdowns.
The defense was challenged with a different task facing the staple flexbone offense of Hutchinson. As a unit, the Panther defense held the Salthawks to a single touchdown in the game's closing minutes.
"It was fun," Clark said. "I told the kids at halftime that it was awesome seeing seven or eight guys on the pile that has to sting a little on the other side, so our guys did a great job."
Derby will return home for a tilt with Campus on Oct. 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm.