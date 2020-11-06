Derby_football_GarderEdgerton_2020-19-2-1.jpg
Nathan Alspaw

Derby smashed Gardner-Edgerton, 48-28, in its regional win. Don't miss the recap, photos of the Panther win. 

For an updated look at the Class 6A playoff bracket, click HERE

For an updated look at the Class 5A playoff bracket, click HERE.

