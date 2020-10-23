Kansas HS football has finished its regular season and the playoffs will begin on Friday, Oct. 30. The Kansas High School State Activities Association (KSHSAA) has released its official pairings, can be seen HERE. A rundown is all included below.
GAME #1: [1] Lawrence vs. [16] Wichita North
GAME #2: [8] Topeka vs. [9] Dodge City
GAME #3: [4] Derby vs. [13] Wichita Southeast
GAME #4: [5] Gardner-Edgerton vs. [12] Wichita South
GAME #5: [2] Junction City vs. [15] Lawrence Free State
GAME #6: [7] Wichita West vs. [10] Washburn Rural
GAME #7: [3] Wichita East vs. [14] Campus
GAME #8: [6] Manhattan vs. [11] Garden City
GAME #9: G1 vs. G2 winner
GAME #10: G3 vs. G4 winner
GAME #11: G5 vs. G6 winner
GAME #12: G7 vs. G8 winner
GAME #13: G9 vs. G10 winner
GAME #14: G11 vs. G12 winner
GAME #15: G13 vs. G14 winner