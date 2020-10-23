Derby_football_maize_south_2020-96-2-4.jpg
Nathan Alspaw

Kansas HS football has finished its regular season and the playoffs will begin on Friday, Oct. 30. The Kansas High School State Activities Association (KSHSAA) has released its official pairings, can be seen HERE. A rundown is all included below.

GAME #1: [1] Lawrence vs. [16] Wichita North 

GAME #2: [8] Topeka vs. [9] Dodge City 

GAME #3: [4] Derby vs. [13] Wichita Southeast 

GAME #4: [5] Gardner-Edgerton vs. [12] Wichita South 

GAME #5: [2] Junction City vs. [15] Lawrence Free State 

GAME #6: [7] Wichita West vs. [10] Washburn Rural 

GAME #7: [3] Wichita East vs. [14] Campus 

GAME #8: [6] Manhattan vs. [11] Garden City

GAME #9: G1 vs. G2 winner 

GAME #10: G3 vs. G4 winner 

GAME #11: G5 vs. G6 winner 

GAME #12: G7 vs. G8 winner 

GAME #13: G9 vs. G10 winner 

GAME #14: G11 vs. G12 winner 

GAME #15: G13 vs. G14 winner

