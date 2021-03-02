Take a look at sub-state schedules for all Class 6A & AVCTL schools.
Tuesday, March 2
#1B: Hutchinson at Garden City
#1B: Liberal at Dodge City
#2B: Wichita South at Campus
#2B: Derby at Wichita Southeast
#3B: Junction City at Lawrence Free State
#3B: Manhattan at Washburn Rural
#4B: Wichita West at Wichita Heights
#4B: Wichita East at Wichita Northwest
#5B: Olathe East at BV Northwest
#5B: Olathe North at Olathe South
#6B: Olathe Northwest at Lawrence
#6B: Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe West
#7B: SM North at KC Harmon
#7B: SM Northwest at SM East
#8B: BV West at BV North
#8B: Blue Valley at SM South
Wednesday, March 3
#1G: Hutchinson at Dodge City
#1G: Garden City at Liberal
#2G: Campus at Derby
#2G: Wichita South at Wichita Southeast
#3G: Lawrence Free State at Topeka
#3G: Manhattan at Washburn Rural
#4G: Wichita West at Wichita Heights
#4G: Wichita North at Wichita East
#5G: Olathe East at Olathe North
#5G: BV Northwest at Olathe South
#6G: Lawrence at Olathe West
#6G: Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe Northwest
#7G: SM North at SM Northwest
#7G: KC Harmon at SM East
#8G: BV North at SM West
#8G: SM South at Blue Valley
Friday, March 5
#1B vs #1B winners, 7:00p
#2B vs. #2B winners, 7:00p
#3B vs. #3B winners, 7:00p
#4B vs. #4B winners, 7:00p
#5B vs. #5B winners, 7:00p
#6B vs. #6B winners, 7:00p
#7B vs. #7B winners, 7:00p
#8B vs. #8B winners, 7:00p
Saturday, March 6
#1G vs. #1G winners, 3:00p
#2G vs. #2G winners, 3:00p
#3G vs. #3G winners, 3:00p
#4G vs. #4G winners, 3:00p
#5G vs. #5G winners, 3:00p
#6G vs. #6G winners, 3:00p
#7G vs. #7G winners, 3:00p
#8G vs. #8G winners, 3:00p
Monday, March 8
6A boys state quarterfinals, home sites
Tuesday, March 9
6A girls state quarterfinals, home sites
NOTE: Each # represents the sub-state grouping. Winners of each concurrent group will face each other in the state quarterfinals (1 vs. 2, 3 vs. 4 etc.).