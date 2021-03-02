Girls Maize South 6.jpg

Take a look at sub-state schedules for all Class 6A & AVCTL schools.

Tuesday, March 2

#1B: Hutchinson at Garden City

#1B: Liberal at Dodge City

#2B: Wichita South at Campus

#2B: Derby at Wichita Southeast

#3B: Junction City at Lawrence Free State

#3B: Manhattan at Washburn Rural

#4B: Wichita West at Wichita Heights

#4B: Wichita East at Wichita Northwest

#5B: Olathe East at BV Northwest

#5B: Olathe North at Olathe South

#6B: Olathe Northwest at Lawrence

#6B: Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe West

#7B: SM North at KC Harmon

#7B: SM Northwest at SM East

#8B: BV West at BV North

#8B: Blue Valley at SM South

Wednesday, March 3

#1G: Hutchinson at Dodge City

#1G: Garden City at Liberal

#2G: Campus at Derby

#2G: Wichita South at Wichita Southeast

#3G: Lawrence Free State at Topeka

#3G: Manhattan at Washburn Rural

#4G: Wichita West at Wichita Heights

#4G: Wichita North at Wichita East

#5G: Olathe East at Olathe North

#5G: BV Northwest at Olathe South

#6G: Lawrence at Olathe West

#6G: Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe Northwest

#7G: SM North at SM Northwest

#7G: KC Harmon at SM East

#8G: BV North at SM West

#8G: SM South at Blue Valley

Friday, March 5

#1B vs #1B winners, 7:00p

#2B vs. #2B winners, 7:00p

#3B vs. #3B winners, 7:00p

#4B vs. #4B winners, 7:00p

#5B vs. #5B winners, 7:00p

#6B vs. #6B winners, 7:00p

#7B vs. #7B winners, 7:00p

#8B vs. #8B winners, 7:00p

Saturday, March 6

#1G vs. #1G winners, 3:00p

#2G vs. #2G winners, 3:00p

#3G vs. #3G winners, 3:00p

#4G vs. #4G winners, 3:00p

#5G vs. #5G winners, 3:00p

#6G vs. #6G winners, 3:00p

#7G vs. #7G winners, 3:00p

#8G vs. #8G winners, 3:00p

Monday, March 8

6A boys state quarterfinals, home sites

Tuesday, March 9

6A girls state quarterfinals, home sites

NOTE: Each # represents the sub-state grouping. Winners of each concurrent group will face each other in the state quarterfinals (1 vs. 2, 3 vs. 4 etc.).

