Take a look at schedules for all Class 5A & 6A sub-state tournaments. State quarterfinal games for 4A, 5A & 6A are included at the bottom.
Lady Panther seniors were strolling the halls of Derby Middle School as sixth graders in March 2015. It was the second year of a program rebui…
If only the opening 12 minutes of basketball had told a bigger story.
Tuesday, March 2
6A BOYS
#1B: Hutchinson 51, Garden City 43
#1B: Dodge City 68, Liberal 52
#2B: Campus 77, Wichita South 50
#2B: Derby 55, Wichita Southeast 50
#3B: Lawrence Free State 53, Junction City 42
#3B: Washburn Rural 51, Manhattan 33
#4B: Wichita Heights 63, Wichita West 53
#4B: Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita East 51
#5B: BV Northwest 91, Olathe East 51
#5B: Olathe South 45, Olathe North 34
#6B: Lawrence 59, Olathe Northwest 36
#6B: Olathe West 64, Gardner-Edgerton 44
#7B: SM North 54, KC Harmon 41
#7B: SM Northwest 74, SM East 68
#8B: BV North 64, BV West 48
#8B: Blue Valley 51, SM South 39
5A GIRLS
#1G: Salina Central 52, Hays 29
#1G: Salina South 51, Great Bend 35
#2G: Emporia 62, Newton 16
#2G: Topeka Seaman 60, Topeka West 33
#3G: Andover Central 68, Andover 33
#3G: Kapaun Mt. Carmel 59, Bishop Carroll 48
#4G: Maize 57, Valley Center 31
#4G: Maize South 38, Eisenhower 30
#5G: St. James Academy 97, Highland Park 27
#5G: De Soto 45, Shawnee Heights 34
#6G: St. Thomas Aquinas 64, BV Southwest 19
#6G: Spring Hill 51, Pittsburg 45 (OT)
#7G: KC Sumner Academy 36, Mill Valley 34
#7G: Bonner Springs 80, KC-FL Schlagle 38
#8G: Lansing 47, Leavenworth 43
#8G: KC Piper 51, Basehor-Linwood 42
Wednesday, March 3
6A GIRLS
#1G: Dodge City 52, Hutchinson 29
#1G: Liberal 56, Garden City 38
#2G: Derby 64, Campus 24
#2G: Wichita Southeast 43, Wichita South 30
#3G: Topeka 64, Lawrence Free State 31
#3G: Washburn Rural 50, Manhattan 36
#4G: Wichita Heights 77, Wichita West 13
#4G: Wichita East 62, Wichita North 29
#5G: Olathe North 45, Olathe East 36
#5G: Olathe South 44, BV Northwest 41
#6G: Olathe West 61, Lawrence 24
#6G: Gardner-Edgerton 52, Olathe Northwest 46
#7G: SM Northwest 56, SM North 25
#7G: SM East over KC Harmon, FORFEIT
#8G: SM West 40, BV North 36
#8G: Blue Valley 49, SM South 30
5A BOYS
#1B: Hays 58, Great Bend 38
#1B: Salina South 46, Salina Central 33
#2B: Topeka West 71, Newton 60
#2B: Topeka Seaman 60, Emporia 56
#3B: Bishop Carroll 64, Ark City 33
#3B: Andover 74, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 62
#4B: Maize 66, Eisenhower 51
#4B: Valley Center 58, Maize South 47
#5B: De Soto 61, Shawnee Heights 41
#5B: St. James Academy 67, Highland Park 59
#6B: Pittsburg 69, BV Southwest 66
#6B: Spring Hill 73, St. Thomas Aquinas 71 (OT)
#7B: Bonner Springs 50, KC-FL Schlagle 44
#7B: Mill Valley 50, KC Sumner Academy 40
#8B: KC Piper 53, Basehor-Linwood 40
#8B: KC Washington 64, Lansing 48
Friday, March 5
6A BOYS
Hutchinson 67, Dodge City 43
Campus 77, Derby 53
Lawrence Free State 44, Washburn Rural 31
Wichita Heights 68, Wichita Northwest 50
BV Northwest 74, Olathe South 46
Lawrence 44, Olathe West 43
SM Northwest 66, SM North 40
BV North 61, Blue Valley 49
5A GIRLS
Salina Central 48, Salina South 45
Topeka Seaman 37, Emporia 27
Andover Central 73, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 64
Maize 40, Maize South 14
St. James Academy 50, De Soto 39
Bonner Springs 71, KC Sumner Academy 42
Lansing 35, KC Piper 32
Saturday, March 6
6A GIRLS
Liberal at Dodge City
Derby 64, Wichita Southeast 31
Topeka 72, Washburn Rural 52
Wichita Heights 60, Wichita East 27
Olathe North 41, Olathe South 36 (OT)
Olathe West 66, Gardner-Edgerton 31
SM Northwest 59, SM East 42
Blue Valley 47, SM West 39
5A BOYS
Hays 61, Salina South 48
Topeka West 55, Topeka Seaman 52
Bishop Carroll 53, Andover 34
Maize 64, Valley Center 46
De Soto 53, St. James Academy 41
Spring Hill at Pittsburg
Mill Valley 64, Bonner Springs 45
KC Washington 63, KC Piper 60
Monday, March 8
6A BOYS
Hutchinson (7-13) at Campus (19-2), 6:00 p.m.
Wichita Heights (15-7) at Lawrence Free State (19-3), 6:00 p.m.
Lawrence (19-1) at BV Northwest (21-1), 6:00 p.m.
SM Northwest (14-6) at BV North (18-3), 6:00 p.m.
5A GIRLS
Topeka Seaman (8-14) at Salina Central (18-4), 6:00 p.m.
Maize (18-2) at Andover Central (22-0), 6:00 p.m.
St. James Academy (11-8) at St. Thomas Aquinas (17-2), 6:00 p.m.
Bonner Springs (6-12) at Lansing (18-3), 6:00 p.m.
4A BOYS
McPherson (12-10) at Abilene (13-5), 6:00 p.m.
Rose Hill (15-5) at Augusta, 6:00 p.m.
Holton (14-7) at Bishop Miege (19-1), 6:00 p.m.
Parsons (12-7) at Louisburg (16-6), 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, March 9
6A GIRLS
Derby (18-4) at Dodge City (20-1), 6:00 p.m.
Wichita Heights (16-6) at Topeka (21-1), 6:00 p.m.
Olathe North (15-6) at Olathe West (14-5), 6:00 p.m.
Blue Valley (16-6) at SM Northwest (20-0), 6:00 p.m.
5A BOYS
Topeka West (19-2) at Hays (22-0), 6:00 p.m.
Bishop Carroll (19-2) at Maize (20-2), 6:00 p.m.
Pittsburg (15-6) at De Soto (18-3), 6:00 p.m.
Mill Valley (11-11) at KC Washington (9-4), 6:00 p.m.
4A GIRLS
McPherson (19-3) at Clay Center (21-0), 6:00 p.m.
Clearwater (15-6) at Andale (17-5), 6:00 p.m.
Wamego (16-6) at Bishop Miege (20-1), 6:00 p.m.
Louisburg (18-4) at Labette Co. (19-2), 6:00 p.m.