Take a look at schedules for all Class 5A & 6A sub-state tournaments. State quarterfinal games for 4A, 5A & 6A are included at the bottom.

Tuesday, March 2 

6A BOYS

#1B: Hutchinson 51, Garden City 43

#1B: Dodge City 68, Liberal 52

#2B: Campus 77, Wichita South 50

#2B: Derby 55, Wichita Southeast 50

#3B: Lawrence Free State 53, Junction City 42

#3B: Washburn Rural 51, Manhattan 33

#4B: Wichita Heights 63, Wichita West 53

#4B: Wichita Northwest 56, Wichita East 51

#5B: BV Northwest 91, Olathe East 51

#5B: Olathe South 45, Olathe North 34

#6B: Lawrence 59, Olathe Northwest 36

#6B: Olathe West 64, Gardner-Edgerton 44

#7B: SM North 54, KC Harmon 41

#7B: SM Northwest 74, SM East 68

#8B: BV North 64, BV West 48

#8B: Blue Valley 51, SM South 39

5A GIRLS 

#1G: Salina Central 52, Hays 29

#1G: Salina South 51, Great Bend 35

#2G: Emporia 62, Newton 16

#2G: Topeka Seaman 60, Topeka West 33

#3G: Andover Central 68, Andover 33

#3G: Kapaun Mt. Carmel 59, Bishop Carroll 48

#4G: Maize 57, Valley Center 31

#4G: Maize South 38, Eisenhower 30

#5G: St. James Academy 97, Highland Park 27

#5G: De Soto 45, Shawnee Heights 34

#6G: St. Thomas Aquinas 64, BV Southwest 19

#6G: Spring Hill 51, Pittsburg 45 (OT)

#7G: KC Sumner Academy 36, Mill Valley 34

#7G: Bonner Springs 80, KC-FL Schlagle 38

#8G: Lansing 47, Leavenworth 43

#8G: KC Piper 51, Basehor-Linwood 42

Wednesday, March 3

6A GIRLS

#1G: Dodge City 52, Hutchinson 29

#1G: Liberal 56, Garden City 38

#2G: Derby 64, Campus 24

#2G: Wichita Southeast 43, Wichita South 30

#3G: Topeka 64, Lawrence Free State 31

#3G: Washburn Rural 50, Manhattan 36

#4G: Wichita Heights 77, Wichita West 13

#4G: Wichita East 62, Wichita North 29

#5G: Olathe North 45, Olathe East 36

#5G: Olathe South 44, BV Northwest 41

#6G: Olathe West 61, Lawrence 24

#6G: Gardner-Edgerton 52, Olathe Northwest 46

#7G: SM Northwest 56, SM North 25

#7G: SM East over KC Harmon, FORFEIT

#8G: SM West 40, BV North 36

#8G: Blue Valley 49, SM South 30

5A BOYS

#1B: Hays 58, Great Bend 38 

#1B: Salina South 46, Salina Central 33

#2B: Topeka West 71, Newton 60

#2B: Topeka Seaman 60, Emporia 56

#3B: Bishop Carroll 64, Ark City 33

#3B: Andover 74, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 62

#4B: Maize 66, Eisenhower 51

#4B: Valley Center 58, Maize South 47

#5B: De Soto 61, Shawnee Heights 41

#5B: St. James Academy 67, Highland Park 59

#6B: Pittsburg 69, BV Southwest 66

#6B: Spring Hill 73, St. Thomas Aquinas 71 (OT)

#7B: Bonner Springs 50, KC-FL Schlagle 44

#7B: Mill Valley 50, KC Sumner Academy 40

#8B: KC Piper 53, Basehor-Linwood 40

#8B: KC Washington 64, Lansing 48

Friday, March 5

6A BOYS

Hutchinson 67, Dodge City 43

Campus 77, Derby 53

Lawrence Free State 44, Washburn Rural 31

Wichita Heights 68, Wichita Northwest 50

BV Northwest 74, Olathe South 46

Lawrence 44, Olathe West 43

SM Northwest 66, SM North 40

BV North 61, Blue Valley 49

5A GIRLS

Salina Central 48, Salina South 45

Topeka Seaman 37, Emporia 27

Andover Central 73, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 64

Maize 40, Maize South 14

St. James Academy 50, De Soto 39

Bonner Springs 71, KC Sumner Academy 42

Lansing 35, KC Piper 32

Saturday, March 6

6A GIRLS

Liberal at Dodge City

Derby 64, Wichita Southeast 31

Topeka 72, Washburn Rural 52

Wichita Heights 60, Wichita East 27

Olathe North 41, Olathe South 36 (OT)

Olathe West 66, Gardner-Edgerton 31

SM Northwest 59, SM East 42

Blue Valley 47, SM West 39

5A BOYS

Hays 61, Salina South 48

Topeka West 55, Topeka Seaman 52

Bishop Carroll 53, Andover 34

Maize 64, Valley Center 46

De Soto 53, St. James Academy 41

Spring Hill at Pittsburg

Mill Valley 64, Bonner Springs 45

KC Washington 63, KC Piper 60

Monday, March 8

6A BOYS

Hutchinson (7-13) at Campus (19-2), 6:00 p.m.

Wichita Heights (15-7) at Lawrence Free State (19-3), 6:00 p.m.

Lawrence (19-1) at BV Northwest (21-1), 6:00 p.m. 

SM Northwest (14-6) at BV North (18-3), 6:00 p.m.

5A GIRLS 

Topeka Seaman (8-14) at Salina Central (18-4), 6:00 p.m. 

Maize (18-2) at Andover Central (22-0), 6:00 p.m. 

St. James Academy (11-8) at St. Thomas Aquinas (17-2), 6:00 p.m. 

Bonner Springs (6-12) at Lansing (18-3), 6:00 p.m.

4A BOYS 

McPherson (12-10) at Abilene (13-5), 6:00 p.m. 

Rose Hill (15-5) at Augusta, 6:00 p.m. 

Holton (14-7) at Bishop Miege (19-1), 6:00 p.m. 

Parsons (12-7) at Louisburg (16-6), 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9

6A GIRLS 

Derby (18-4) at Dodge City (20-1), 6:00 p.m. 

Wichita Heights (16-6) at Topeka (21-1), 6:00 p.m.

Olathe North (15-6) at Olathe West (14-5), 6:00 p.m. 

Blue Valley (16-6) at SM Northwest (20-0), 6:00 p.m.

5A BOYS

Topeka West (19-2) at Hays (22-0), 6:00 p.m. 

Bishop Carroll (19-2) at Maize (20-2), 6:00 p.m.

Pittsburg (15-6) at De Soto (18-3), 6:00 p.m. 

Mill Valley (11-11) at KC Washington (9-4), 6:00 p.m. 

4A GIRLS 

McPherson (19-3) at Clay Center (21-0), 6:00 p.m. 

Clearwater (15-6) at Andale (17-5), 6:00 p.m. 

Wamego (16-6) at Bishop Miege (20-1), 6:00 p.m. 

Louisburg (18-4) at Labette Co. (19-2), 6:00 p.m.

