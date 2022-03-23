In his second season as the head coach, Cedric Shell continues to bring a new culture to Derby track and field.
One of the team’s mottos is CTC: Change the Culture, and the Panthers have seen a major influx of athletes and an increased commitment to excellence.
“Change the culture; that’s our motto,” Shell said. “We want to change the culture of track not being very big at Derby, and we want it to become a lot bigger. So we are definitely building a good culture at Derby.”
The Panthers are loaded with talent in multiple events, with many returners who set goals to get better. Nearly 15 athletes participated in indoor track with Shell in the offseason, which has increased the team’s understanding of his expectations.
“We have seen a lot of leadership out of the people who did indoor track with me,” Shell said. “They have a sense of leadership and know what my expectations are. With over 40 freshmen, they have taken charge themselves, and I haven’t had to do much discipline because they are already doing it. They know the goals they have and the goals of the team.”
Shell has seen a lot of leadership out of senior sprinter Christian Crawford. He showed a lot of growth in the indoor track season and will be running to break some school records in the 100m and 200m, and will be one of three returning pieces of the 4x100 relay team.
Sophomore Rylan Syring is looking to improve on a standout freshman season in the long jump and hurdles. After winning regionals in the long jump, Shell is intrigued to see what she can do with the experience she gained last season. Consistency will be key for Syring to be a threat this season.
The team will get one of its most consistent jumpers back in senior Bella Karel after missing the opening weeks of practice because of basketball. She will get a little time to rest before jumping back into the season. According to Shell, she has some of the best mechanics and has put in a lot of work to make a push for the state meet.
“Bella is one of the most consistent jumpers when it comes to taking off mechanics, and she just missed out on state – she got sixth place in both long and triple jumps,” Shell said. “She even did indoor track while playing basketball, came to as many practices as she could, and even competed in a meet the day after a basketball game.”
Girls hurdles should be a dominant event for the Panthers with three returners in senior Chloe Igo, Syring and regional 100m hurdles runner-up junior Mayciee Bell.
Two boys pole vaulters will be available for Derby in senior Austin Hock and junior Johnny Pernice. Both vaulters have shown a lot of potential and the duo could shatter personal bests early in the season.
Junior Brock Zerger will be one of the top long jumpers for the Panthers after having a solid end to last season. According to Shell, Zerger will also try to do the javelin this year alongside senior Conley Hamblin.
Senior Jonas Vickers and junior Leshaon Davis will be the backbone for the throwing event group. Shell said that there will be some friendly competition between Vickers and Davis for the crown of the top thrower.
According to Shell, the girls are looking to improve on a second-place finish at regionals, while the boys are determined to show a lot of improvement with some added reinforcements throughout the roster.
Derby aims to peak at the end of the season just like Shell believed the team did last year. The Panthers will use every meet to improve in order to hit their stride at the right moment.
“We are just trying to maximize our points in as many events as we can and then build off it,” Shell said. “I tell them that I am not worried about the track meets we go to; it is nothing more than glorified practice. You go out there, see what you can do, and then we will go back and fine-tune everything throughout the season.”