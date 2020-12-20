USD 260 and its administrators are continuing to restructure schedules to meet Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) and local guidelines.
The KSHSAA board of directors voted on Nov. 24 to allow schools to play a normal schedule length. However, COVID-19 quarantines and measures to keep events at a certain size have forced districts to make immediate changes.
One of the biggest adjustments to the Derby schedule will be its annual wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 9. It was originally scheduled to host 18 schools, but will instead only have eight schools from the surrounding area.
The girls basketball team had its midseason tournament adjusted, spreading its three games from December through January. While Derby has already played Wichita Northwest, it’ll travel to Emporia separately for games against Wichita Heights and Wichita South on Thursday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 30.
Panther boys basketball also saw its bi-annual trip to the Dodge City Tournament of Champions adjusted. Instead of its typical three games in three days, that tournament will be played on Jan. 19, Jan. 21 and Jan. 23. Each of the opening games and consolation contests will be played at the higher seed. The semifinals and championship games will be played in Dodge City.
We have also outlined updated postseason plans for each winter sport.
BOYS & GIRLS BASKETBALL
There are 36 schools in the classification, meaning 6A will be separated by geography into four groups of four schools and four groups of five schools. All five-school groups will have a play-in game for the lowest seeds on Saturday, Feb. 27. The remaining schools begin play on Tuesday, March 2 and can advance to the sub-state finals on Friday, March 5 (boys) or Saturday, March 6 (girls). Winners of all eight groups will advance to the state quarterfinals, placing the winners of each group together (1 v. 2, 3 v. 4 etc.).
The higher seed will host any matchup until the state semifinals.
The state semifinals and finals will be played Thursday, March 11 through Saturday, March 13. The boys and girls semifinals will take place in the first two days with championship games on the final day. There will be no third-place games.
Class 6A state basketball is still set to be hosted at Charles Koch Arena, but that is subject to change.
BOYS & GIRLS BOWLING
Eight schools will be represented at each Class 6A regional. They’re removing separate gender tournaments at each site and will instead have four schools bowl at a morning and afternoon session. KSHSAA has asked that the morning session leave prior to the afternoon session and it’ll announce regional tournament results on its website once the competition is over.
The top two teams at each regional and the top four scoring individuals from non state-qualifying teams will advance to state.
The state tournament will be on Friday, March 5 with the girls in the morning and the boys in the afternoon. Spectators will be significantly reduced and possibly cut from state attendance.
BOYS & GIRLS WRESTLING
Boys regional wrestling will take place on Friday, Feb. 12 and girls regional wrestling will take place on Saturday, Feb. 13. The girls will have already wrestled one round of postseason matches and the top four from districts from each weight class will compete in regionals.
The top four from districts (girls only) and regionals will receive a medal and advance to sub-state.
Sub-state will decide state qualifiers and will be seeded by regional finish. State brackets will be half the size with only eight total state qualifiers per weight.
BOYS SWIMMING
The state tournament will be held on Friday, Feb. 19. All swimming will be done in timed finals with no preliminaries. The top 24 participants will be entered in each event.
There will only be two alternates per relay instead of four and schools will be limited to two coaches with no divers and three if a diver qualifies. Teams will be assigned arrival times, warm-up lanes and “crash” areas at the site.
There will be no spectators allowed at state so that teams can spread out in the grandstand area. All events will be broadcasted through the NFHS Network.