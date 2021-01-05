See updates from a group of Derby High School graduates playing college sports.
Triston Wills, Little Rock wrestling
Wills wrestled his first collegiate matches on Saturday, Jan. 2. After transferring from Oklahoma State, the former Panther opened his career at No. 11 Arizona State, winning both his matches. He defeated Zane Coleman (dec. 7-1) in the official dual. He wrestled an additional match later in the day, defeating Ryan Moltz (tech fall 17-1).
Aliyah Myers, Kansas City Community College basketball
Myers and the Blue Devils will open their season on Wednesday, Jan. 20 against North Central Missouri College. The now sophomore finished her first year in Kansas City with 11.5 points per game, playing in 32 games.
Bryant Mocaby, Bethel basketball
Mocaby is playing his first season with the Threshers and is their leading scorer with 15.9 points per game. He has scored a season-high 22 points twice, coming against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Nov. 4, 2020 and York College (Neb.) on Nov. 17. Bethel has won eight games in a row and sits in first place in the KCAC with a 9-3 overall record and a 9-2 record in conference.
Sydney Nilles, Newman basketball
Nilles has started in all seven games as a true freshman. She scored a season-high nine points twice, coming against Missouri Southern State on Nov. 21, 2020, and Nebraska-Kearney on Dec. 10. She is averaging 5.1 points per game.
Cade Lindsey, Oklahoma State wrestling
Lindsey wrestled in Oklahoma State’s Orange and Black Ranking Matches ahead of its season-opening dual against Chattanooga on Sunday, Jan. 10. He is coming off an 8-2 campaign in his first year with the Cowboys. Those matches came exclusively in open tournaments. His best finish was third place in the Lindenwood Open.
Megan Keil, Missouri swimming
The Tigers swam an abbreviated schedule in 2020-21. The school most recently hosted the Mizzou Invitational on Nov. 19-21, 2020. Keil swam in the 200 free relay (1st, 1:28.59), 100 fly (4th, 53.74), 50 free (2nd, 21.91) and 200 medley relay (2nd, 1:38.14). She earned her first career NCAA Championships bid as a sophomore in the 50 free. Keil also now ranks fifth all-time at Missouri in the 50 free (22.07).
Tor’e Alford, Hutchinson Community College basketball
Alford and the Blue Dragons will open their season on Friday, Jan. 22 against the Bethany College JV. The now sophomore averaged 11.6 points per game as a freshman, scoring a season-high 24 points against Barton County Community College on Feb. 19, 2020.
Tyler Brown, Brown University basketball
Brown’s inaugural season at Brown University was canceled on Nov. 12, 2020. The Ivy League decided to cancel all winter sports and was the first league to do so for the winter and fall seasons.
Dani Sinclair, Manhattan Christian volleyball
The Thunder won their sixth Midwest Christian College Conference championship on Oct. 31, 2020. Sinclair had 12 digs in that match, playing in all three sets. Their season ended in the NCCAA SW Regional Tournament semifinals against Arlington Baptist on Friday, Nov. 4.
Kennedy Brown, Oregon State basketball
Brown is sitting out the 2020-21 season after suffering a knee injury against Arizona State on Feb. 7, 2020. She is currently rehabilitating from the ACL surgery and will retain three years of eligibility for the Beavers moving forward.