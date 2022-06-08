As the 2021-22 sports season comes to a close, it is time to highlight some of the local talent at the college level. There are many Derby High School alums and local Derbyites that have had success at the next level this season. Below are a few highlights from the many representing Derby at the college level.
Aneesa Abdul-Hameed
Missouri Western State, Track & Field
In her freshman season at Missouri Western, Abdul-Hameed was a part of a 4x100 relay team that placed seventh at the outdoor NCAA Division II Championships. The relay team placed first at two meets and second at the MIAA Championship meet. She was a part of a 4x400 relay team that placed third at the conference championships.
Madi Young
Butler CC, Softball
Madi Young is truly in a league of her own. In her final season at Butler CC, Young continued her dominance in the KJCCC as a part of a Grizzlies team filled with Derby talent. The reigning NFCA Golden Shoe Award winner led the team in nearly every offensive category and was named the KJCCC MVP, first-team all-conference and received a second-team NFCA West All-Region honor. Young was third in the NJCAA in batting average (.564), tied for first in the nation in doubles (29), and second in on-base percentage (.646).
Cason Lindsey
Fort Hays State, Wrestling
Cason Lindsey wrapped up his first season at Fort Hays State with a 21-17 overall record at 149 pounds. Lindsey finished the season tied for a team-best wins by sudden victory (2) and second on the Tigers in wins by fall (6). He placed second at two tournaments and fifth at the NCAA Super Regional VI. At the conclusion of the season, he was named the wrestling program’s freshman of the year.
Tor’e Alford
Hutchinson CC/Glenville State, Basketball
As a super-sophomore, Alford led the Blue Dragons to a 29-6 record and was the second-highest scorer, averaging 13.3 points per game. Alford surpassed the 1,000-point benchmark at Hutch with 1,028 points and was named a second-team all-KJCCC Region VI selection. In May, Alford signed to play at Glenville State in West Virginia.
Paige Paxton
Butler CC, Softball
In her first season at Butler CC, Paxton was named to the second-team all-KJCCC list. Paxton batted .395 with 51 hits on the season and only struck out four times in 147 plate appearances. Butler finished with a 48-4 record, claimed the KJCCC Region VI crown and reached the NJCAA Championship Tournament for the sixth consecutive season.
Amber Howe
Butler CC, Softball
Amber Howe was selected to the all-conference honorable mention team and finished the season at catcher with a perfect fielding percentage in 159 total chances and six assists. In only 24 games, Howe finished with 16 hits and nine RBIs with a home run.
Emily Adler
Butler CC, Softball
The Derby native and Rose Hill High School alum was named a first-team all-conference player and was third on the team with 60 RBIs while batting .477. The sophomore, Adler was named the NJCAA national player of the week on May 4 after posting a .762 batting average with 14 RBIs and a pair of home runs in an eight-game stretch to earn the honor.
Mariah Wheeler
Butler CC, Softball
Wheeler was one of four former Panthers on the Butler roster squad. All four DHS alums were named to an all-conference team for the Grizzlies. As an all-KJCCC honorable mention selection, she belted seven home runs for Butler in her sophomore season and had 39 RBIs in 40 games in the 2022 campaign.
Grant Adler
Cowley CC, Baseball
Grant Adler went 12-2 for Cowley in 20 games in 2022. Adler earned the win in the 10-7 victory over Central Florida in the JUCO World Series to advance to the final four on June 1. Adler is an early signee of Wichita State and will be playing for the Hutchinson Monarchs in the Sunflower Collegiate League in 2022.
Sydney Adler
Butler CC, Softball
Sydney Adler joined sister Emily at Butler softball and posted a .419 batting average in 55 at-bats for the Grizzlies. Sydney appeared in 46 games for Butler and recorded 16 RBIs with 23 hits, including four doubles on the season.
Jackson Syring
Butler CC/Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Baseball
Jackson Syring was limited to only 38 games after being hit by a pitch this season in his final year at Butler. Syring nearly surpassed his career highs from his 2020-21 season and batted .269 with seven homers and 35 RBIs. The Grizzlies finished with a 35-24 record in 2022. Syring committed to play at Southwestern Oklahoma State University next season.
Kade Snodgrass
Neosho CC, Baseball
Snodgrass started 54 games for the Panthers in his first season at Neosho and finished the season batting .285. His 53 hits and 37 RBIs on the year tied him for second on the team and hit 12 doubles which landed him third on the Panthers.
Reid Liston
Neosho CC, Baseball
Liston was one of three Derby alums at Neosho and played in 52 games. Liston recorded 41 hits in his freshman season and batted .259 with 18 RBIs. He hit two triples on the season, which was third-highest on the team.
Grant Ash
Neosho CC, Baseball
Ash went 1-1 in 11 appearances for the Tigers this season. He struck out 14 in 15.2 innings in relief with only five walks. He gave up 14 runs on 23 hits but posted a 1.79 WHIP in his freshman season.