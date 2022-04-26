Jaydon Carruthers shot a 75 to win the Salina South Invitational on April 22. The Panthers took third overall in the tournament with an overall score of 330. It was the first career high school invitational win for the sophomore Carruthers, who has finished inside the top 10 in the first four meets of the season.
All Panther golfers finished inside the top 25, led by Carruthers. Knowlyn Egan took 10th overall while Nate Pierce tied for 11th after shooting an 85 on the day. Kayden Egan placed 16th with an 87 and Cael Asmann rounded out the Panthers with a 21st overall finish.
After a rough first three holes, Carruthers bounced back with a birdie on hole four and a par on hole five. He shot a 40 in the front nine but was locked in on the back nine with seven straight pars before shooting one over on a par three on hole 17. Facing some pressure, Carruthers birdied on a par five to seal the tournament.
Derby held its home meet on April 25 and is entering the final two invitationals of the regular season. The Panthers will travel to Hutchinson on April 29 before finishing the season at the Winfield Invitational on May 5.
SALINA SOUTH INVITATIONAL (APRIL 22)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Jaydon Carruthers (Derby) 75
2. Caden Massey (Emporia) 77
2. Parker Van Campen (McPherson) 77
2. Gus Ruddle (McPherson) 77
5. Blaise Hoover (McPherson) 78
6. Nolan Jacob (Emporia) 80
7. Brooks Sauder (Emporia) 81
7. Caden Bastian (Valley Center) 81
7. Scott Heilman (Great Bend) 81
10. Knowlyn Egan (Derby) 83
11. Nate Pierce (Derby) 85
16. Kayden Egan (Derby) 87
21. Cael Asmann (Derby) 91
TEAM RESULTS
1. McPherson 320
2. Emporia 323
3. Derby 330
4. Valley Center 349
5. Salina South 371
6. Topeka Hayden 371
7. Newton 374
8. Great Bend 376
9. Junction City 386
10. Campus 408