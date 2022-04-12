Jaydon Carruthers took second overall, and Derby boys golf finished third overall in the McPherson Invitational on April 7. Carruthers shot a 74 and finished one stroke behind invite champion Ty Adkins of Hutchinson.
Carruthers picked up where he left off after a fourth-place finish in the opening tournament of the year at the Bishop Carroll Invitational on April 4 and will be looking to continue the momentum the rest of the year.
Knowlyn Egan finished inside the top 10, taking 10th overall with a score of 85. The team finished with a total of 352, which was 20 strokes behind runner-up McPherson.
Nate Pierce tied for 24th overall, shooting a 96 on the day and Ty Johnson finished just outside the top 25, tying for 28th with a 97. Kayden Egan and Cael Asmann finished inside the top 50. Egan took 45th overall, while Asmann placed 47th.
Head coach Tim Herrs believes that the season is a process and aims to see the team get better as the season goes on so that the team is peaking at the right time. Heading into the season, Herrs said that the opening three courses have a lot of challenges and is looking forward to its home meet at the Derby Country Club on April 29.
The Panthers will be in action on April 14 in the Newton Invite at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course.
MCPHERSON INVITATIONAL (April 7)
TEAM SCORES
1. Salina Sacred Heart 325
2. McPherson 332
3. Derby 352
4. Hutchinson 361
5. Salina South 372
6. Hays 388
7. Newton 401
8. Ark City 404
9. Buhler 405
10. Sterling 406
11. Great Bend 452
12. Campus 486
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
1. Ty Adkins (Hutchinson) 73
2. Jaydon Carruthers (Derby) 74
3. Hunter Newell (Salina Sacred Heart) 78
3. Blaise Hoover (McPherson) 78
5. Parker Van Campen (McPherson) 79
6. Gus Ruddle (McPherson) 80
6. Mikey Matteucci (Salina Sacred Heart) 80
8. Walker Tuttle (Salina Sacred Heart) 81
9. Scott Heilman (Great Bend) 83
10. Knowlyn Egan (Derby) 85
24. Nate Pierce (Derby) 96
28. Ty Johnson (Derby) 97
45. Kayden Egan (Derby) 106
47. Cael Asmann (Derby) 108
BISHOP CARROLL INVITATIONAL (April 5)
TEAM SCORES
1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 293
2. Bishop Carroll 311
3. Maize South 318
4. Salina Sacred Heart 337
5. Derby 338
6. Wichita Heights 380
7. Ark City 414
8. Wichita North 474
9. Wichita Southeast 607