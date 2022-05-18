For four years, Andon Carpenter and Alex Key donned the iconic kelly green and white as teammates at Derby High School. The duo was a part of one of the most dominant senior classes at DHS, with three state titles. Now the duo will be beginning new paths, representing the two biggest colleges in the Sunflower State.
The AVCTL-I defensive player of the year, Carpenter, will be on his way to Lawrence to represent the University of Kansas. First-team all-AVCTL-I offensive lineman Key will be just a short jaunt west on I-70 at Kansas State University.
Like many college athletes, no two recruiting stories are alike. For Key, K-State was his dream school, and started working on getting his name out there as a sophomore.
“I started my sophomore season, but I didn’t know what the whole recruiting path was until later in my junior season,” Key said. “In that offseason, I started to go to more camps, and every weekend I was going to camps, sending the film to coaches and trying to get my name out there. Then things started to speed up, and schools started to come to the school and meeting with everyone and it started to come together.”
For Carpenter, Division-I football was always the goal, but the recruiting trail was a little slower due to COVID restricting face-to-face contact with coaches. The offers started to roll in his senior season before the Jayhawks came calling.
“My recruiting journey was a little slower because I didn’t start until my junior year,” Carpenter said. “With COVID, it threw off coaches coming to the school. I didn’t have big offers until the end of my senior season. I was looking to go to JUCO, but then Kansas came out of nowhere.”
Key and Carpenter both talked to their families, coaches and friends to figure out the best fit. Carpenter said that staying close to home was a key priority, and it was significant to have the opportunity to do that at a D-1 college.
The two also got to meet with current players to learn more about the program and get a feel about life on campus.
“With every school you go to, they bring in some players to talk to,” Key said. “It was really nice because you get to hear from their perspective. You hear from people that are on your level, so it puts it into terms that
you understand.”
“It is big; you don’t want to just go to a school just for football,” Carpenter said. “You want to know what it is like in the dorms and on campus.”
The path to Derby was different for both players. Key was raised on Derby football while Carpenter came to Derby in eighth grade. The two still feel passionate about the Panther program and will miss running out to a filled Panther Stadium with their teammates.
“[Derby football] means everything to me,” Carpenter said. “I came to Derby later, and I didn’t know anything about Derby football. I just wanted to play football in high school. It was a whole different thing; it is a family and will always be a part of my life.”
“Derby football is all I have ever known,” Key said. “I was there when [Derby] won the state title in 2013. It just ingrained in you, and getting to play football with the kids you have been with since preschool is pretty amazing.”
With camp starting in early June, the pair are getting ready to take the next leap into college football. Key has already been sent a workout program from K-State to be ready to roll when he gets to Manhattan.
Head coach Brandon Clark’s football program is nearly set up like a mini college program, and the two said that they have an idea of what it will look like, but it will still be a big jump. Both said they are ready to have that “welcome to college football moment” this summer.
“We have texted each other videos of their ‘hell week or first camp’,” Key said. “We are looking forward to it, but it’s that realization that this is division one football.”
The two will get one last chance to play alongside each other at the Shrine Bowl in July; both said they plan to play in it and are looking forward to the opportunity.
“It is going to be a good week, except it’s in the hottest week of the year,” Key said. “But we’ll be prepared because we’ll already have spent some time in D-I football.”
Both Carpenter and Key said that they will always miss playing under the Friday night lights but will be just as excited to be representing their schools on Saturday afternoons. The two are hoping to be able to line up against each other in the Sunflower Showdown.
The two went against each other throughout high school and talked a little trash in the trenches when it was starters vs. starters at practice and are waiting for that moment in the Sunflower Showdown where the two hope to be face-to-face on the line in a packed stadium.
“We are excited; hopefully, if we play each other, we will be lined up against each other,” Key said. “Seeing all the people you grew up around having their dreams come true along with yours and just being able to have fun on the field will be awesome to see.”