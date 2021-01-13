Derby dropped its second-straight road game in AVCTL-I play, falling 84-71 to rival Campus. A hot Colt offense hit 12 3-pointers in the win.
Eight unanswered points out of halftime cut a once 16-point lead down to seven. However, Campus answered its four-minute stretch of no field goals and pulled away with nine consecutive points.
Junior Fontaine Williams led Derby with 23 points, while classmate Amari Thomas added 14. Derby falls to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in AVCTL-I play.
Stay tuned to derbyinformer.com for more coverage from Tuesday night’s game.
DERBY: 13 19 13 26– 71
CAMPUS: 26 19 21 18– 84
PANTHERS: Williams 23, Thomas 14, Chadwick 7, Titus 6, Clemons 6, Parke 5, Ray 5, Same 4.
COLTS: Chapman 32, Strong 22, Hall 10, Burton 6, Sutter 6, Young 6, Howard 2.