Fontaine Williams Derby boys basketball
Derby dropped its second-straight road game in AVCTL-I play, falling 84-71 to rival Campus. A hot Colt offense hit 12 3-pointers in the win. 

Eight unanswered points out of halftime cut a once 16-point lead down to seven. However, Campus answered its four-minute stretch of no field goals and pulled away with nine consecutive points. 

Junior Fontaine Williams led Derby with 23 points, while classmate Amari Thomas added 14. Derby falls to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in AVCTL-I play. 

DERBY:  13 19 13 26– 71 

CAMPUS: 26 19 21 18– 84

PANTHERS: Williams 23, Thomas 14, Chadwick 7, Titus 6, Clemons 6, Parke 5, Ray 5, Same 4.  

COLTS: Chapman 32, Strong 22, Hall 10, Burton 6, Sutter 6, Young 6, Howard 2. 

