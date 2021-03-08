Take a look at some of the numbers that have guided Derby's journey back to the 6A state tournament.
21
Derby’s all-time state appearances
Only 13 Kansas schools have played in 21 or more state tournaments, according to data tabulated by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA). The Lady Panthers are tied with Wichita Heights and Bishop Carroll. Bishop Miege has the state’s best mark at 38 appearances and McPherson is second with 34.
4
Derby’s consecutive state semifinal appearances
After reaching the semifinals last March, the Lady Panthers are one of seven Class 6A schools to accomplish the feat. That number has been aided by their performance in win-or-go-home contests. Dating back to 2015-16, Derby is now 15-0 in those games.
3
6A state teams that Derby has faced over the last two seasons
Derby’s 2020-2021 schedule and its experience against some of the state’s best could pay dividends both against Dodge City in the quarterfinals and if it’s able to reach Koch Arena over the weekend. Over half of its schedule has been ranked this season. It is 2-0 against Dodge City over the last three years. It knocked off Wichita Heights in the 2021 Glacier’s Edge Invitational in Emporia and also ended SM Northwest’s season in each of the last two state tournaments.
127
Derby’s wins since its run of six-straight state appearances began
At nearly 22 wins per season, Derby’s run in Class 6A has been nothing short of extraordinary. Wins alone address one element of its success, but margin of victory and its dominance has, as well. Over 83 percent of its wins (106) have come by double digits. Nearly 60 percent (75) of its victories have come by 20-plus points.
18.6
Addy Brown’s points per game in 2020-2021
She has emerged as one of the most talented scorers in Kansas through her sophomore season. The 6-foot-3 guard/forward has scored 20 or more points in 11 of its 22 games. Her point-per-game average also would be the highest over the last five years for any Lady Panther player. The top five spots over that span would then be occupied by Addy or her sister, Kennedy.