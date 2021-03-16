Addy Brown, Lady Panther basketball
Nathan Alspaw

Sophomore Addy Brown became the fourth member of Derby basketball to be named league MVP over the last five years. Brown was also one of three Lady Panthers who earned first-team league honors, including senior Derryana Cobbins and junior Tatum Boettjer. Jodie Karsak, who wrapped up her eighth and final season as coach at Derby, earned coach of the year honors for the fourth time since 2016. Senior Jaidyn Schomp was also named an honorable mention selection.

AVCTL-I GIRLS BASKETBALL

1st team

Addy Brown, Derby

Derryana Cobbins, Derby

Tatum Boettjer, Derby

Sydney Holmes, Maize

Kyla Frenchers, Maize

Avery Lowe, Maize South

2nd team

Tya Tindall, Campus

Ziya Simms, Hutchinson

Harlie Wilson, Hutchinson

Baylee Miller, Maize

DeKeira Clay, Maize South

Acacia Weis, Salina South

Honorable mention

Jaidyn Schomp, Derby

Analysia Morales, Campus

Mya Thompson, Hutchinson

Olivia Wedman, Maize

Riley Kennedy, Maize South

Olivia Antonowich, Newton

Lexi Valley-Ponds, Newton

Marah Zenner, Newton

Kylie Arnold, Salina South

Elizabeth Franco, Salina South

Sydney Peterson, Salina South

PLAYER OF THE YEARAddy Brown, Derby

COACH OF THE YEARJodie Karsak, Derby

