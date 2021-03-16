Sophomore Addy Brown became the fourth member of Derby basketball to be named league MVP over the last five years. Brown was also one of three Lady Panthers who earned first-team league honors, including senior Derryana Cobbins and junior Tatum Boettjer. Jodie Karsak, who wrapped up her eighth and final season as coach at Derby, earned coach of the year honors for the fourth time since 2016. Senior Jaidyn Schomp was also named an honorable mention selection.
AVCTL-I GIRLS BASKETBALL
1st team
Addy Brown, Derby
Derryana Cobbins, Derby
Tatum Boettjer, Derby
Sydney Holmes, Maize
Kyla Frenchers, Maize
Avery Lowe, Maize South
2nd team
Tya Tindall, Campus
Ziya Simms, Hutchinson
Harlie Wilson, Hutchinson
Baylee Miller, Maize
DeKeira Clay, Maize South
Acacia Weis, Salina South
Honorable mention
Jaidyn Schomp, Derby
Analysia Morales, Campus
Mya Thompson, Hutchinson
Olivia Wedman, Maize
Riley Kennedy, Maize South
Olivia Antonowich, Newton
Lexi Valley-Ponds, Newton
Marah Zenner, Newton
Kylie Arnold, Salina South
Elizabeth Franco, Salina South
Sydney Peterson, Salina South
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Addy Brown, Derby
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jodie Karsak, Derby