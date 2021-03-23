Each season, The Derby Informer recognizes the top accomplishments of Panther athletes. These selections are based on performances from the regular season and the postseason. We are also sharing previous selections for the first time.
••• ADAM’S PICKS •••
MOST OUTSTANDING TEAM
Boys swimming
A group of eight state qualifiers (Brenden Swindle, Heath Nickel, Jack Tayrien, Kael Ramsey, Magnus Moeder, Peyton Lake, Trent Voth, Will McCabe) provided a small, but mighty snapshot of what has happened for Derby boys swimming over the last three years. A league championship has come with all three seasons and it has further engrained itself as the top program in AVCTL-I. Prior to its run, the team hadn’t won a league championship in 19 years.
2020: Girls basketball
2019: Boys wrestling
2018: Girls basketball
2017: Boys bowling
MOST OUTSTANDING COACH
Jodie Karsak
The numbers speak for themselves. The Lady Panthers closed Karsak’s eight-year run with their sixth-straight state appearance. They are now one season shy of tying the program’s all-time record of state trips (1989-1995). With its 18 victories in 2020-21, Derby has now reached the win total six times over Karsak’s tenure. The program had only accomplished the feat eight times over the previous 32 years. Derby won a share of the league championship after winning it outright the previous three seasons. It gives it a first or second-place AVCTL-I finish over the last six years.
2020: Jimmy Adams
2019: Bill Ross
2018: Jodie Karsak
2017: Allie Ijams
MOST OUTSTANDING FEMALE UNDERCLASSMAN
Amara Ehsa
Ehsa’s goals were simple. Even with just two years of wrestling under her belt, the freshman had every intention of becoming Derby’s first girls’ state qualifier and placer. She did both and in exciting fashion. An overtime win in sub-state sent the freshman to Hartman Arena. A consolation quarterfinal win sent Ehsa to the medal rounds, giving her a fantastic foundation to build off of over the next three years.
2020: Maryn Archer
2019: Sydney Nilles
2018: Tor’e Alford
2017: N/A
MOST OUTSTANDING MALE UNDERCLASSMAN
Fontaine Williams
Williams immediately became a focal point of Derby’s offense, scoring double digits in 18 of its 19 games in 2020-21. The junior was a driving force in its late-season push, scoring 20 or more points in wins against Salina South (Feb. 12, 74-68), Maize South (Feb. 23, 67-62 OT) and Newton (Feb. 25, 67-53). It wasn’t just scoring either. Williams finished second on the team in rebounding (3.7 per game) and was third in total assists (41). With the return of Williams and classmates Jameer Clemons, DeShawne Titus, Trent Parke, Kole Barger and Amari Thomas, there is a strong foundation in place for 2021-22.
2020: Will McCabe
2019: Tre Washington
2018: Triston Wills
2017: N/A
MOST OUTSTANDING FEMALE ATHLETE
Addy Brown
The sophomore quickly became the leader of a vaunted Lady Panther offense. Brown’s surge wasn’t entirely unexpected. However, Derby coaches and fans saw her take a massive leap as a sophomore and impact the game from all spots on the floor. Brown averaged 18.5 points per game, which is the best mark for any player under Jodie Karsak. She also had a team-best 8.8 rebounds per game. She tied senior Derryana Cobbins with 2.8 assists per contest. Only four players in program history have scored more points in a single season than Brown (425).
2020: Sydney Nilles
2019: Kennedy Brown
2018: Kennedy Brown
2017: Kennedy Brown
MOST OUTSTANDING MALE ATHLETE
Cason Lindsey
Lindsey earned a little extra bragging rights inside his home, winning his second state championship (father Craig and brother Cade each have one) this season. It puts a cap on an exceptional Derby wrestling career. Lindsey became the seventh member of Derby wrestling to win four state medals. Lindsey also wrestled in the state semifinals all four years, reaching the championship match three times. He is one of only four to win two or more state championships, joining Dustin May, Kelly Heincker and Triston Wills.
2020: Cason Lindsey & Jordan Weve
2019: Triston Wills
2018: Bryant Mocaby
2017: Nyjee Wright