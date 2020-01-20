Mere months separate Kennedy Brown’s career in Derby, Kan., and Corvallis, Ore.
The Lady Panther graduate put a massive imprint across program record books over the last four years. Now, however, she dons Beaver orange and black while keeping a bit of green and white in her back pocket.
Brown made the cross-country trip last summer, ending her career at Derby with four trips to the state tournament and one Class 6A title.
It was that experience and more that has opened the door to starting each of Oregon State’s 18 games as a true freshman.
“I expected to come in and work for my playing time, which you have to do every day in practice,” Brown said. “If you don’t compete, you’re not guaranteed that playing time. I couldn’t ask for more [so far] and it’s been great and I’m enjoying it.”
There is a lengthy list of what drew Brown to Gill Coliseum for her college career.
The Beavers’ remarkable turnaround was undoubtedly a factor as they have now participated in six-straight NCAA Tournaments and advanced to the Sweet 16 each of the last four years.
It was also about finding a fit that allowed her to play her game as a dynamic stretch, 6-foot-6 forward, knowing she could affect the game from nearly any spot on the court.
Through 18 games, she has done exactly that.
Brown has scored a career-high 16 points twice thus far, aiding 68-55 and 64-32 wins over Liberty and Hawaii, respectively.
Brown isn’t wanting to take her foot off the gas pedal, understanding the quality of basketball she is seeing and playing against within the Pac-12.
“Aspects of the game have [slowed down],” Brown said. “There are some things I’m still getting used to. Being in conference play, it’s a little bit different than it was at the start of the season. You have to constantly make adjustments and feel it out. Nerves-wise, it was better during those first couple of games because I felt more comfortable on the floor and getting to play at home.”
Alongside teammates Mikayla Pivec and Taylor Jones, she is also one of three players to average at least seven points and seven rebounds per contest.
Both feats can be difficult to accomplish as a freshman in a major conference, but her coaches never questioned her ability to immediately contribute.
Current assistant Katie Faulkner first came to Derby in September 2016, preparing to see one of the first players she’d recruit at Oregon State and that she was one of the nation’s most sought-after underclassmen.
“I came to a volleyball game and it was my first time seeing her,” she said. “… She was this lanky, 6-foot-5 kid.”
After speaking with Lady Panther coaches and building a relationship with the Brown family, she was immediately hooked.
“She has this long, athletic frame and has the skill to manufacture and knows the game at an extremely high level,” Faulkner said. “She’s cerebral and a high-IQ player. It’s super vital for our system and style. That immediately was a huge fit for us.”
Understanding early that Oregon State had high interest in Brown, Derby head coach Jodie Karsak recalled a conversation she had with its head coach, Scott Rueck.
It was not just one feature that attracted Rueck and his staff to Derby to see Brown, but her résumé as a whole.
“‘What people don’t realize about Kennedy that I see is that she is going to make or break a game just by being on the floor,’” Karsak said of Rueck’s comments. “‘She doesn’t even have to score because she’s so smart, a great passer, rebounder and rim defender. She can impact the game in so many ways.’”
On top of a trip to Europe last summer to bond with her Beaver teammates, they were greeted with the surprise of playing Team USA in its exhibition tour against some of the top college programs in the country.
Longtime greats Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, and Sylvia Fowles were just three members of a vaunted roster that made its way to Corvallis in early November.
Even now, Brown said it’s surreal to realize that she and her teammates could share the floor with some of the best to ever play the game.
“I was kind of speechless,” Brown said of first learning about the game. “Just thinking about it now, it’s crazy that I was on the court and next to the best players in the world … it was so amazing and such a great opportunity to learn from them and compete against them.”
The experiences tied to Brown’s first eight months at Oregon State are just a small taste of why Rueck, Faulkner and the coaching staff wanted the former Lady Panther in their program.
“You would see little kids [in Derby] that just wanted to be like Kennedy and that’s what it’s about,” Faulkner said. “At the end of the day, you put a ball in the hoop and get a win … but we’re just trying to impact people positively in this business. She’s done that since day No. 1 here. It’s a huge part of why we wanted her here because it’s what this program is built on.”