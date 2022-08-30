Brown AAU

Two-time AVCTL-I MVP Addy Brown (above right) was a part of a club team that won the Adidas Three-Stripes Select Basketball Girls U17 National Championship over the summer. Brown committed to Iowa State in March.

Derby senior and Iowa State commit Addy Brown was a part of a team that won the 2022 Adidas Three-Stripes Select Basketball Girls U17 National Tournament in July. Brown played club basketball for Team Lex, who defeated Team Trae Young Elite 17U 51-46 in the championship game. The two-time AVCTL-I MVP committed to Iowa State on March 16, ahead of her final season of club basketball. The Lady Panthers took second in the 6A state tournament last season.

