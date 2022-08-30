Derby senior and Iowa State commit Addy Brown was a part of a team that won the 2022 Adidas Three-Stripes Select Basketball Girls U17 National Tournament in July. Brown played club basketball for Team Lex, who defeated Team Trae Young Elite 17U 51-46 in the championship game. The two-time AVCTL-I MVP committed to Iowa State on March 16, ahead of her final season of club basketball. The Lady Panthers took second in the 6A state tournament last season.
Brown exits AAU basketball a national champion
BY INFORMER STAFF sports@derbyinformer.com
