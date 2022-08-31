Senior Isaac Brown is one of the few varsity returners from last season. Brown is one of two athletes for Derby boys cross country that competed in the regional meet. This season, he is looking to take his experience and be a leader for a young squad.
The team is the primary focus for Brown and he said that last season the boys squad had good chemistry and was able to push each other. Seeing the true potential of the team really helped Brown get competitive with himself to push harder, which followed him in the offseason.
“I started getting competitive with myself around October when it was crunch time,” Brown said. “It carried into the offseason and in track, I started getting way more competitive and serious about it.”
During the track season, Brown learned more about taking care of his body and built a lot of confidence, knowing he could compete with anyone. The Derby track team prides itself on its team mentality and helped Brown learn how to be a better teammate.
Brown spent the summer training for his senior season, and taking care of his body was a key part of the summer. From running early in the morning, eating right and staying hydrated, Brown felt like it was a successful offseason that made him prepared for the fall to reach his peak performance.
Building chemistry with a nearly entirely new varsity squad has been crucial for Derby cross country early in the year. It is a light senior class, but the group is determined to be leaders and set an example for the underclassmen. Brown said that head coach Jimmy Adams has encouraged the seniors to help lead a young team.
“We have to step up in everything because a lot of these kids want to be here but they just don’t know what to do, how to do it or what type of mindset to have,” Brown said. “We have to step up and be that big brother role for them so they can set the expectation for years to come when we leave.”
Brown has been excited to see the young talent display a hard work ethic, which will help the team. The willingness to get better every day has been a trait that he has seen from his teammates.
“The underclassmen have a lot of potential, have the right mentality and are hard workers,” Brown said. “They want to be good at something and chose this to be good at. A lot of them are here for the right reasons and I think we can take care of them, making sure they get better and progress throughout the season.”
Finishing his high school career on a high note and reaching the state meet is one of the biggest personal goals for Brown this season, but he said he is more focused on seeing the entire team grow throughout the year. Progression is a crucial aspect to cross country, and working hard to peak at the right moment will be critical for the Panthers, who are looking to qualify as a team for the first time since 2020.
After the first few weeks of practice, Brown is ready to hit the ground running with the young squad. The Panthers begin the year on Sept. 1 in Great Bend, which will be the first test for many runners at the varsity level.
“I am looking toward to the first meet,” Brown said. “I am looking forward to seeing how the freshmen handle it and then understand that it is not hard out here and there is nothing we can’t do.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.