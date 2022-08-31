Isaac Brown feature

Isaac Brown took 32nd at the regional meet last season and is looking to be a leader for a young Derby team.

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG

Senior Isaac Brown is one of the few varsity returners from last season. Brown is one of two athletes for Derby boys cross country that competed in the regional meet. This season, he is looking to take his experience and be a leader for a young squad.

The team is the primary focus for Brown and he said that last season the boys squad had good chemistry and was able to push each other. Seeing the true potential of the team really helped Brown get competitive with himself to push harder, which followed him in the offseason.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.