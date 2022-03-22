Two-time AVCTL-I MVP junior Addy Brown announced her commitment to Iowa State University on March 16.
After an incredible postseason run by the Lady Panthers to the state championship game, Brown shared her commitment to Iowa State on Twitter. The goal for Brown was to commit before her final AAU summer basketball season to relieve some pressure.
“I just wanted to be able to enjoy my summer season and high school season being stress-free and not have to worry about it,” Brown said. “It feels good to know where I am going.”
Brown said that she was drawn in by the culture and excitement around Iowa State women’s basketball. In addition, the family environment around the program stood out to her, and she felt that it was the right place to be after talking to some fellow Cyclone commits in her class.
“The culture was super important to me,” Brown said. “I love to win, and they love to win, and family is super important to me. If I am going to be away from home, I want to feel like I have people around me who care about me, so that was what I was looking for.”
The Cyclones finished the 2021-22 regular season with a 26-6 record and finished second in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State was the three-seed in the Greensboro Region in the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament.