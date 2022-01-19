Junior Tate Rusher highlighted the Newton Tournament of Champions for Derby on Jan. 14-15 with a third-place finish at 138. Derby wrestling finished 12th overall in the 34-team field weekend tournament with a score of 95.5. Host school Newton took the tournament title with a total score of 198.0 and had three first-place finishers.
The Panthers only sent nine wrestlers to the tournament, which was the lowest total wrestlers of teams inside the top 15; still, the Panthers were able to generate points to earn a top 15 spot.
Rusher fought into the third-place match after a semifinal loss by tech fall to Easton Taylor of Manhattan. In the consolation, Rusher defeated Jevin Foust from Ark City to advance to the third-place round and finished in third on an injury default by Newton’s Colin Bybee.
Junior Knowlyn Egan took fifth place at 145 with a win over junior Camden Padgett from Maize in a 5-1 decision. At 152, junior Troy Allen took fifth place, winning by fall over Cody Hughbanks of Maize. Junior Miles Wash finished fourth overall at 220 after a 7-2 decision loss to Caden Ross of Wichita Northwest.
TEAM SCORES
1. Newton 198.0
2. Goddard 156.5
3. BV Southwest 152.5
4. Washburn Rural 141.5
5. Maize 137.0
6. Dodge City 129.0
7. Lawrence Free State 126.5
8. Manhattan 123.0
9. Seneca (MO) 112.5
10. Garden City 110.0
11. Emporia 98.0
12. Derby 95.5
13. Valley Center 88.5
14. Andale 84.5
15. Rose Hill 83.5
16. Ark City 76.0
17. Loveland (CO) 75.0
18. Andover 69.0
19. Norton 64.5
20. Olathe South 62.0
21. Blanchard (OK) 61.0
22. McPherson 45.0
23. Wichita Northwest 43.5
24. Lawrence 43.0
25. Maize South 35.0
26. Hutchinson 33.0
27. Andover Central 30.0
28. Southeast of Saline 28.0
29. Eisenhower 20.0
30. Leavenworth 14.0
31. Stillwell (OK) 12.5
32. Newton B 11.0
33. Winfield 4.0
34. Holton 0.0
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP 3 PER WEIGHT CLASS)
106
1. Jeff Schwartz (Valley Center)
2. Easton Broxterman (Washburn Rural)
3. Lucas Kauffman (Newton)
113
1. Nick Treaster (Newton)
2. Aden Sanders (Blanchard)
3. Nolan Bradley (Lawrence Free State)
120
1. Brady Roark (Seneca)
2. AB Stokes (Newton)
3. Kobi Johnson (Loveland)
126
1. Ryan Heiman (Garden City)
2. Kevin Honas (Lawrence)
3. Jacob Tangpricha (Washburn Rural)
132
1. Damian Mendez (Dodge City)
2. Hayden Mills (BV Southwest)
3. Jacob Goodwin (Goddard)
138
1. Easton Taylor (Manhattan)
2. Owen Eck (Andale)
3. Tate Rusher (Derby)
145
1. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul (Emporia)
2. Zachary Wessley (Goddard)
3. Gabe Maki (Andover)
152
1. Jerrdon Fisher (Goddard)
2. Keegan Beavers (Rose Hill)
3. Cole Cronk (BV Southwest)
160
1. Brett Umentum (BV Southwest)
2. Easton Boone (Valley Center)
3. Aidan Boline (Washburn Rural)
170
1. Luke Barker (Dodge City)
2. Connor Padgett (Maize)
3. Mason Levin (Eisenhower)
182
1. Matthew Rodriguez (Southeast of Saline)
2. Ayden Flores (Maize)
3. Austin Fager (Washburn Rural)
195
1. Blake Jouret (Olathe South)
2. Kaden Glass (Goddard)
3. Ronan Wusch (Maize)
220
1. Logan Buchanan (Newton)
2. Talique Houston (Manhattan)
3. Caden Ross (Wichita Northwest)
285
1. Rio Gomez (Newton)
2. Andrew Farrell (BV Southwest)
3. Tai Newhouse (Lawrence Free State)