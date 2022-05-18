The Derby boys track team won the AVCTL-I league meet for the first time since 2009 in Salina on May 13. It was the second meet title for the Panthers this season. The first meet title at the Ark City invite on April 29 was the first meet win since April of 2018.
Derby finished with a final score of 115, which was two points ahead of Maize South to clinch the league crown. Deshon Reynolds had a productive day for the Panthers with a first-place finish in the triple jump and second place in the high jump.
Jonas Vickers shattered his personal best with a shot put throw of 53 feet, which sealed first place. Austin Hock also took first in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:02.37.
The 4x200-meter and 4x800-meter relay team took first, but the 4x100-meter relay stole the show for the Panthers. The team filled with a Derby football cast consisting of Brock Zerger, Dylan Edwards, Mason Madrigal and Christian Crawford broke the meet record with a 42.51 race. According to head coach Cedric Shell, Edwards was put on the relay team to fill in for injured runners.
On the girls side, the Panthers took second with a total score of 113. Meet champions Salina South finished just one point ahead to hoist the league title. Despite the bitter finish, Derby produced points from multiple athletes inside the same event in six different races. Vivian Kalb took first in the 3200-meter race with a time of 12:20.43. The 4x800 and 4x400 teams took first place, which has become a pair of trademark races for the Lady Panthers this season.
The Panthers will travel to Hummer Sports Park in Topeka for the regional meet on May 19.
AVCTL-I MEET (MAY 13)
BOYS
High jump
2. Deshon Reynolds 6’ 2”
Long jump
3. Jameer Clemons 20’ 4 ½”
Triple jump
1. Deshon Reynolds 45’ 10 ½”
Discus
6. Christopher Thomsen 124’ 6”
Javelin
4. Brock Zerger 142’ 4’
5. Conley Hamblin 133’ 8”
Shot put
1. Jonas Vickers 53’
5. LeShaon Davis 48’ 3 ½”
110-meter hurdles
3. Mikell Hamilton 15.59
100-meter
2. Mason Madrigal 11.06
4x800 meter relay
1. Derby A 8:21.61
200-meter
2. Mason Madrigal 22.54
4x100 meter relay
1. Derby A 42.51
300-meter hurdles
3. Mikell Hamilton 41.88
800-meter
1. Austin Hock 2:02.37
4x400-meter relay
3. Derby A 3:30.56
GIRLS
High jump
6. Kenadie Cassanova 4’ 6”
Pole vault
6. Selah Herrera 7’ 6”
Long jump
5. Rylan Syring 16” 7’
100-meter hurdles
2. Mayciee Bell 16.58
4. Rylan Syring 16.98
4x800 meter relay
1. Derby A 10:03.83
100-meter
3. Rylan Syring 13.11
200-meter
2. Chloe Igo 26.67
1600-meter
2. Haley McComb 5:41.09
6. Ellison Beran 6:06.71
4x100 meter relay
2. Derby A 51.53
400-meter
2. Piper Hula 59.56
3. Eliyanas Monge 1:01.97
6. Selah Herrera 1:05.00
300-meter hurdles
2. Chloe Igo 47.72
3. Mayciee Bell 48.89
800-meter
4. Haley McComb 2:32.28
5. Piper Hula 2:32.58
3200-meter
1. Vivian Kalb 12:20.43
6. Abigail Monaghan 13:19.94
4x400-meter relay
1. Derby A 4:07.27
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS
1. Derby 115
2. Maize South 113
3. Maize 97
4. Newton 83
5. Hutchinson 80
6. Salina South 42
7. Campus 27
GIRLS
1. Salina South 114
2. Derby 113
3. Maize 99
4. Maize South 84
5. Newton 67
6. Hutchinson 57
7. Campus 23