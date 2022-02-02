Derby boys wrestling took first while the girls finished second at the Andover Trojan Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 29.
Tate Rusher led the boys with a first-place finish at 138 with a win via fall over Noah Conover of Olathe Northwest.
Amara Esha opened the girls tournament with a championship win over Lilly Herman of Pratt on a fall. Esha received a bye until the fourth round and only had two matches to take the title.
The Panthers got second-place finishes from Jayden Grijalva, Cole Molley, Payton Neptune, Trinity Williams and Meya Howell.
Grijalva lost in the final match at 106 on an 8-0 major decision against Johnny Leck of Rose Hill, while Molloy was defeated by Adam Bilby of Rose Hill at 113 on a 12-1 major decision.
Neptune cruised his way to the championship match at 182 with wins by fall in each of the first four matches but fell short in the final to Nathan Fury of Kapaun Mt. Carmel with an 18-6 major decision loss.
Williams won her semifinal match over Casey McDiffet of Council Grove with a win by fall but lost in the final to Jolie Ziegler of Council Grove by fall.
Howell won by fall in her opening three matches and moved into the title match at the 191-235 combined weight class and fell to Ava Thompson in the 191 championship match.
Both the boys and girls wrestling squads got help from several wrestlers, including third-place finishes by Caylee Headings at 120, Knowlyn Egan at 145 and Miles Wash at 220.
BOYS TEAM SCORES
1. Derby 152.5
2. Andover 151.5
3. Rose Hill 132.0
4. Kapaun Mt Carmel 126.5
5. Olathe Northwest 124.0
6. Pratt 99.0
7. Eisenhower 71.0
8. Maize South 65.0
8. Wichita Northwest 65.0
10. Salina South 61.0
11. Wichita Heights 2.0
12. Wellington 0.0
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
1. Pratt 163.0
2. Derby 90.0
3. Council Grove 60.0
4. Wichita Heights 59.0
5. Rose Hill 50.0
6. Wichita Northwest 45.0
7. Eisenhower 38.0
8. Salina South 25.0
9. Andover 14.0