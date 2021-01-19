What can be made of a team after back-to-back league championships?
Facing these newfound expectations, Derby boys’ swimming is showing no signs of faltering.
The roster has won five of its six meets thus far. Its only second-place finish came in the Wichita North Invitational on Jan. 9 and that was by a half of a point.
“We’ve been fortunate that our team size is staying up and a lot of our guys swam over the summer,” coach Jimmy Adams said. “They all swam for the Dolphins, made big jumps this year and it’s paying off.”
Two of the biggest surprises this season have come from Brendan Swindle and Heath Nickel. While both have played parts in varsity swimming before, the two swimmers have played a significant role in keeping Derby swimming afloat in the league race.
In its trip to Salina on Jan. 14, Swindle won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.90) and was a part of the 200-yard medley relay (3rd, 2:05.13), 400-yard freestyle relay (4:05.70) and 500-yard freestyle (3rd, 6:11.56).
“Brendan came out of the gates flying and we’ve been looking at each other saying, ‘where did this come from?’” Adams said. “Some of those athletes flip a switch and just ‘get it.’ He has been a huge surprise for the program.”
Adams credited Nickel for building off the end of his season last year and playing an integral part in Derby’s relays.
The longtime Derby coach said the versatility of his roster has also helped it sustain success in 2020-21. Senior Peyton Lake is certainly an example of that, swimming four strokes in its last meet, Salina Invitational on Jan. 14, alone.
“He’s tall, strong and working year-round,” Adams said. “It’s all paying off for him this year. He has been able to swim anything we’ve needed him to and be competitive in it. I can’t wait to see what he does at league and state.”
Derby swim also greeted senior Trent Voth to the pool on time this season. He decided to skip football in preparation of swim and Adams said the extra time is paying off. The swim coach discussed the two to three weeks that are often needed to go from football to swim shape.
He has also been within two places of qualifying for state in the backstroke over the last two years, driving him to push further in the postseason.
“It has rubbed him the wrong way and he really wants to go for it,” Adams added.
Junior Will McCabe continues to terrorize Derby record books. He now holds two school records (200 IM, 500 free) and Adams said he is on pace to set two to three more by the end of this season.
“He’s just scratching the surface,” Adams said. “He’s putting the work in and he is getting stronger every year. He is bigger, faster and stronger. He wants to swim at the next level and I can’t wait to see what he does.”