The rich are getting richer in AVCTL-I swimming pools.
On the heels of its seventh meet victory in eight tries, Derby added another state qualifier to its already deep 2020-21 portfolio.
The full list of state qualifications was not known at the time of publication.
A bit of an unknown when the season began, Kael Ramsey has thrived under the leadership of longtime diving coach Ron Meisch. That came to a crescendo at Tuesday’s home meet in Haysville, taking third and qualifying for the Class 6A state swim and dive championships in Lenexa.
“We were sitting there [early in the season] and he wasn’t able to dive the first two weeks of the season,” coach Jimmy Adams said of Ramsey. “He shows up … Ron said he’d work with him. The kid got on the board and he changed the entire outlook of the dive program.”
Ramsey and teammate Jack Tayrien each placed inside the top five of diving during its two meets of the week.
Just two meets remain for the Panthers. The regular season concludes in Haysville on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 4:00 p.m. The seniors will be honored at the meet. The AVCTL-I Championships are currently scheduled to be hosted on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Newton High School.
All top five results for Derby swimmers are included below.
CAMPUS QUAD (Jan. 21)
200-yard medley relay
3. Derby (Whitetree, Black, Rocco, McNutt), 2:09.92
200-yard freestyle
3. Voth, 2:07.44
4. Swindle, 2:10.34
5. Espinoza, 2:15.14
200-yard IM
1. Lake, 2:22.04
4. Meek, 2:43.43
50-yard freestyle
1. McCabe, 22.24
4. Bankston, 26.35
1-meter diving
4. Ramsey, 337.35
5. Tayrien, 266.70
100-yard butterfly
1. McCabe, 55.17
4. Whitetree, 1:13.40
5. Stark, 1:15.96
100-yard freestyle
3. Nickel, 59.25
5. Espinoza, 1:00.27
500-yard freestyle
3. Lake, 5:25.88
5. Rocco, 6:14.76
200-yard freestyle relay
2. Derby (Nickel, Swindle, Bankston, McCabe), 1:40.34
5. Derby (Rocco, McNutt, Espinoza, Black), 1:50.61
100-yard backstroke
1. Voth, 1:01.01
3. Whitetree, 1:10.51
100-yard breaststroke
1. Swindle, 1:10.85
3. McNutt, 1:19.50
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Derby (Lake, Voth, Nickel, McCabe), 3:36.54
3. Derby (Espinoza, Stark, Meek, Whitetree), 4:10.86
TEAM SCORES:
1. Derby, 413
2. Campus, 352
3. Winfield, 229
4. Emporia, 174
DERBY INVITATIONAL, at Campus (Jan. 19)
200-yard medley relay
3. Derby (Voth, Swindle, Moeder, Bankston), 1:52.94
200-yard freestyle
3. Lake, 1:58.22
5. Espinoza, 2:13.85
200-yard IM
1. Voth, 2:19.17
5. Whitetree, 2:38.23
50-yard freestyle
4. Moeder, 24.43
1-meter diving
3. Ramsey, 199.05
4. Johnson, 141.80
5. Tayrien, 133.95
100-yard butterfly
1. McCabe, 54.92
4. Swindle, 1:05.62
500-yard freestyle
2. Moeder, 5:49.10
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Derby (McCabe, Moeder, Voth, Lake), 1:34.25
5. Derby (Black, Espinoza, Rocco, Tayrien), 1:48.25
100-yard backstroke
2. McCabe, 1:00.27
5. Lake, 1:10.29
100-yard breaststroke
2. Voth, 1:10.25
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Derby (McCabe, Nickel, Swindle, Lake), 3:38.54
4. Derby (Bankston, Espinoza, Tayrien, Whitetree), 4:06.06
TEAM SCORES:
1. Derby, 546
2. Great Bend, 420
3. Campus, 368
4. Newton, 357
5. Hutchinson, 150
6. El Dorado, 149
7. Coffeyville, 114