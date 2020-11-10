After qualifying for the state quarterfinals for the second time in three years, Derby soccer (9-7-2) fell to eventual 6A state champion Dodge City, 4-1.
The taste of the year ending was bitter for Paul Burke and company. However, senior Caden Miller offered a moment of perspective in postgame, examining a season plagued by peaks and valleys, but also closing the year with six wins in its last eight games.
“‘Guys, at one point we were 3-5-2 and look where we are,’” Burke said of Miller’s comments. “That’s the vibe I’m trying to push to these guys. Yes this year was different and it is what it is, but we finished top eight in Class 6A.”
While postseason planning commenced on Nov. 4, Burke also couldn’t help but keep his eyes locked on what happened in the state semifinals and finals.
It’s a normal routine for the longtime Derby coach, but he had extra incentive in 2020. His roster played five of the 12 schools that qualified for state soccer in Kansas (6A, 5A, 4-1A).
Three of those schools, Dodge City, Maize and Wichita Trinity, played for a state championship. The Red Demons became the first school in state history to win two titles with undefeated records. Andover Central and Washburn Rural each fell in the consolation game.
Derby finished 1-3-1 against these teams, but in a season where it had as many as eight freshmen and sophomores play meaningful minutes, it provides a snapshot of where the program could be headed in future seasons.
“We’re getting closer to being competitive every season,” Burke said. “We want to be at this level or better each year.”
The Panthers (9-7-2) were also five goals shy of a completely different season. Having lost three 1-0 games and tied two at 0-0 and 1-1 in double overtime, respectively, it gives further incentive to what the program could be in 2021 and beyond.
“We were in the middle of the road in terms of overall record, goals scored and given up,” Burke said. “We’re losing [key] seniors, but we’ve also gained so much with kids in terms of experience. Our staff feels really good, especially after how we saw these teams did at state.”
Seniors to be Andy Denesongkham, Caleb Day, Scott Simmons, Xhavier ‘Gato’ Vaquera stand at the forefront of Derby’s roster changes heading into 2021. All four have played two years or more of varsity soccer and will be the core of what Burke leans on next fall.
While exact lineups are months out of being set, Burke said the biggest challenge and excitement comes at deciding how to break down the large corps of underclassmen.
Perhaps the most significant area to be decided is the depth of the defense and midfield. The Derby staff has no shortage of options, including sophomores Maddex Ramirez and Cooper Chadwick and freshmen Jaden Denesongkham, Bo Day and Adan Vaquera,
“It’s more consistency in front of Gato,” Burke said after starting as many as seven or eight different lineups through 2020. “We don’t want a revolving door of players on defense in front of him and find a lineup.”