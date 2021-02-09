Junior Fontaine Williams scored 19 points, but Derby was unable to contain BV Northwest, 78-57, in its trip to the 810 Tipoff at St. Thomas Aquinas.
It was the second-straight year that the Panthers (5-6, 3-4 in league) played the Huskies in the event.
The trip capped a 2-1 week for coach Brett Flory’s crew. While the Panthers are 1-6 away from their home floor, Derby finished the game a perfect 12-of-12 from the free-throw line.
Derby blasts McPherson in nightcap
A running clock against a perennial state power? Derby says yes.
Junior Trent Parke scored a career-high 26 points, sparking Derby’s 72-43 rout of visiting McPherson. It was its second loss of 29 points this season and it ties for the largest margin against over the last four years.
The win gives Derby a 4-0 record on its home floor and it evens its season total to 5-5.
“It has been great to see our guys, over the last week, rally around each other and become more of a team,” coach Brett Flory added.
An uncharacteristic year by Bullpup (6-7) standards yielded an uncharacteristic result.
Derby’s defense obliterated an undermanned McPherson roster. Its traditional “havoc” pressure, which has been installed more heavily over the last two weeks, stuck nearly seven minutes between field goals in the first half.
While Derby’s lead was only at 11 at the time, it ballooned to 19 at halftime and never closed within 15 points.
Parke, who hit six 3s for the game, dropped eight points in the final 1:11 of the third quarter. The 32-point margin was Derby’s biggest of the night.
“Trent deserved to have a night like this,” Flory said. “… Throughout our difficult times, he has been an unbelievable teammate and did everything he could to help our team defensively.”
Three reach double figures in win over Hutchinson
A six-plus minute stretch without a basket would normally only appear as a negative.
However, wanting to see a revitalized Derby defense, coach Brett Flory watched as Hutchinson was still unable to cut its deficit inside of two possessions.
The 29-22 halftime lead blossomed to the Panthers (4-5, 3-4 in league) third-straight home win with a 76-60 victory over the visiting Salthawks.
“Top to bottom, this was our best effort of the season,” coach Brett Flory said. “… They had a players-only meeting to try and figure some things out. Obviously, they made some improvements within the team.”
Junior Fontaine Williams was its leading scorer with 16 points. He was joined in double figures by senior Isaac Ray (15) and junior Jameer Clemons (12).
Derby’s point total was the highest allowed by Hutchinson this season. It’s a young but improving roster that has losses of three points to undefeated Salina South and two points to Campus on its resumé.
Big man Myles Thompson led Hutchinson with 21 points, including 17 in the second half.
A three-point play from Thompson cut its deficit to 10 points, 43-33, with 1:29 left in the third quarter. It spurred an 8-0 Derby run over the next 51 seconds and gave them a 53-36 lead heading into the final quarter.
vs. BVNW at St. Thomas Aquinas (Feb. 6)
BV NORTHWEST 17 19 18 24 — 78
DERBY 11 10 16 20 — 57
HUSKIES: N/A
PANTHERS: Williams 19, Ray 9, Thomas 8, Clemons 6, Barger 4, Parke 4, Brown 4, Titus 3.
vs. McPherson (Feb. 5)
MCPHERSON 13 9 6 15 — 43
DERBY 13 28 19 12 — 72
BULLPUPS: Madron 14, Dukes 8, Alexander 7, Gibbs 4, Elliott 4, Pyle 3, Alvord 3.
PANTHERS: Parke 26, Williams 10, Ray 8, Titus 8, Clemons 3, Barger 5, Nikolov 5, Thomas 5, Chadwick 2.
vs. Hutchinson (Feb. 2)
HUTCHINSON 12 10 14 24 — 60
DERBY 17 12 24 23 — 76
SALTHAWKS: Thompson 21, Lange 13, Huhs 12, Peterson 7, O’Sullivan 4, Robertson 3.
PANTHERS: Williams 16, Ray 15, Clemons 12, Titus 9, Chadwick 7, Thomas 5, Hill 3, Parke 3, Brown 2, Barger 2, Nikolov 2.