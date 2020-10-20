Austin Hock had to run JV cross country one year prior to Saturday’s AVCTL-I Championships. The level of competition is not all that changed from 2019 for the junior, either.
Hock was just over 10 seconds off of cutting two minutes from his time in last year’s JV league race. He finished second (17:05.00) to lead Derby to a third-place team finish at the races. The girls took second overall.
The run sets up Derby’s trip to Class 6A regionals, which is coming on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Cessna Activity Center in Wichita.
“He showed up a ton this summer,” coach Jimmy Adams said of Hock. “He put the work in and he gets after it … He hits his intervals, has done a very solid job for us and has stepped up his game.”
The junior wasn’t the only Derby boys’ runner to make a significant jump. Hock was joined by senior teammate Dylan Roe, who took 33rd a year ago. He finished ninth (17:41.42) in his final league race and cut 1:15 from his time last October.
“When he ran league as a freshman or sophomore, he was close to the end of the race,” Adams said. “That kid [now] has put in miles, miles and miles and he’s one we’ve had to calm down and not do too much.”
Freshman Katie Hazen secured her first league medal, placing fourth (20:21.94) and leading the girls’ roster to a second-place finish in the varsity race. Junior Vivian Kalb sat just inside the top 10, placing eighth (20:40.90). A total of five girls from the Panther roster finished as one of the 20 best at Centennial Park in Newton.
“These girls are poised to make a third-straight run at state [as a team] and that’s exciting,” Adams added.
Maize South soared to league titles in both races. In its first year in AVCTL-I, the school had a combined eight top 10 runners between the boys and girls’ events.
AVCTL-I CHAMPIONSHIPS (OCT. 17)
GIRLS
1. Alexa Rios, Maize South, 19:17.07
2. Britton Kelly, Maize South, 20:10.63
3. Bowi Sargent, Maize South, 20:13.15
4. Katie Hazen, Derby, 20:21.94
5. Claire Dingler, Maize South, 20:28.71
6. Zoie Ecord, Maize, 20:35.62
7. Chloe Inskeep, Hutchinson, 20:38.23
8. Vivian Kalb, Derby, 20:40.90
9. Grace Allen, Salina South, 20:43.56
10. Sage Pauly, Maize South, 20:44.23
18. Abigail Monaghan, Derby, 21:50.36
19. Gretta McEntire, Derby, 22:28.55
20. Haley McComb, Derby, 22:44.23
21. Lexi Silva, Derby, 22:57.84
34. Jennifer Simon, Derby, 24:43.42
TEAM SCORES
1. Maize South, 21
2. Derby, 69
3. Salina South, 88
4. Hutchinson, 112
5. Maize, 123
6. Newton, 134
7. Campus, 154
BOYS
1. Austin Schaeffer, Maize South, 17:05.68
2. Austin Hock, Derby, 17:05.00
3. Elijah Clark, Maize South, 17:15.01
4. Kadyn Dohlman, Maize, 17:05.02
5. Paul Sevart, Campus, 17:25.74
6. Luke Schmidt, Newton, 17:29.06
7. Vaughn Decker, Maize South, 17:32.04
8. Zach Johnson, Maize, 17:36.92
9. Dylan Roe, Derby, 17:41.42
10. Aiden Werner, Maize, 17:49.59
20. Max Moeder, Derby, 18:23.75
22. Miles Milburn, Derby, 18:29.45
23. Trent Padilla, Derby, 18:30.81
24. Ethan Hock, Derby, 18:34.68
25. Evan Franke, Derby, 18:35.29
TEAM SCORES
1. Maize South, 42
2. Maize, 46
3. Derby, 76
4. Campus 104
5. Newton, 109
6. Salina South, 159
7. Hutchinson, 193