If only the opening 12 minutes of basketball had told a bigger story.
It is an unescapable thought for Derby boys’ basketball, having held an early lead over top-ranked Campus on its home floor in the sub-state final. However, its AVCTL-I foe couldn’t be pinned.
Just one field goal and three Derby free throws aided a once 19-1 Campus scoring run, falling, 77-53, in the sub-state championship game. The loss also cut Derby’s hopes of a trip to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2018. As the winner of the second sub-state group, Campus advances to take on Hutchinson in a modified staten quarterfinal bracket on Monday, March 8.
Juniors Fontaine Williams (14) and Jameer Clemons (11) led Derby in scoring. Senior Isaac Ray (10) also reached double figures.
A scoring drought of nearly nine minutes through the second and third quarter put a damper on its hopes of an upset. Pair that with 12 first-half turnovers and Derby found itself in a hole it couldn’t dig out of.
“Our guys really executed well to start,” coach Brett Flory said. “We had some open shots that didn’t go down and maybe we could have stretched it out [if so].”
A once 10-2 lead fell to a 36-20 deficit at halftime and grew to 22 points less than four minutes after coming out fo the locker room. Much like the tenor of its season, Derby scratched and clawed and brought it back to a 48-38 deficit on a Williams 3 with 1:49 remaining in the third quarter.
“If we were going to win, we had to have a really good shooting day,” Flory said. “Unfortunately, that didn’t occur. I like a lot of the looks we got, but it didn’t work for us.”
Campus senior Stevie Strong scored eight of his game-high 20 points over the next nine-plus minutes, keeping Flory’s crew at bay.
“You fall behind to a team with two guys the caliber of Sterling [Chapman, Tulsa signee] and Stevie… it’s really hard to sustain long-term runs again,” Flory added.
After starting 2-4 through the first six weeks of the season, Derby rebounded to win nine of its last 13 games. While it will say goodbye to Ray and fellow senior Blake Chadwick, Flory insisted the talent is in place to compete at a similar, if not higher level.
“This is one of the teams that has a chance to be elite,” the Derby coach said. “My challenge to them is how much sweat do players like Sterling and Stevie put into their games to be great? They’ve put in untold hours to be as good as they are. Some of these kids have a chance to accomplish some of those same things next year if they’re willing to do that.”
DERBY: 15 5 21 12— 53
CAMPUS: 11 25 18 23— 77
PANTHERS: Williams 14, Clemons 11, Ray 10, Chadwick 7, Titus 3, Barger 3, Hill 2, Brown 2, Thomas 1.
COLTS: Strong 20, Chapman 19, Young 14, Burton 7, Martin 7, Sutter 6, Hall 4.