It was a mixed bag of emotions for Derby as it walked off the court at Lawrence Free State on March 1.
The Panthers were only days removed from a 62-26 blistering of No. 2 Topeka (18-4). However, it saw its Cinderella run fall short as it lost in overtime to the host Firebirds.
While it could have been easy for coach Brett Flory and his players to think through the “what could have been?,” they have channeled those feelings into preparation for the 2019-20 season.
Derby competed in a local Wichita summer league, facing schools from the City League and AVCTL. The varsity, JV and freshman teams all won at least eight games and each only lost two games.
“I feel much better about where we are now than how I felt at the end of last summer,” Flory said. “… It’s pretty much picking up where we left off in March.”
The summer months have helped aid some players through rehabilitation, but also gave the Derby staff hands-on time with still a relatively young roster.
The Panthers return nine players who played in at least 16 of their 22 games. That doesn’t include seniors Jacob Karsak and Grant Adler who missed a majority if not all of the season due to injury. Of those nine players, five averaged at least five points per game. Derby also had eight freshmen or sophomores play varsity minutes last year.
“There is balance there that was evident this summer,” Flory said. “I told the guys that the only thing that can keep us from being extremely successful is ourselves. We’re definitely a team that is going to have to be unselfish and share the ball. It’ll make our depth a strength.”
Derby, who finished 7-15 last season, lost five games by five points or less. That included a pair of one-point losses to Maize and Andover.
“Even though things ended fairly well, everyone is pretty motivated by the fact that for the first time in a while, we didn’t win a whole lot,” Flory said. “No one likes that feeling and that’s been highly motivating across the board for our guys.”
Where are some of the solutions going to come from?
Depth will play a major role, but Flory has also challenged his players to improve upon their 30-percent shooting from 3-point range.
“The mission I’ve given them to become a legit contender at the state level is that we have to improve our 3-point shooting between now and November,” the Derby coach said. “We’re undersized, so the challenge for them is to get in the gym on their own and get on those guns.”