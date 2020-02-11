One look at the 6A West standings and Brett Flory knows the fight his team is in for over the next three weeks. Derby (10-3) is one of eight teams with at least 10 wins, leaving little room for error as it plays for as good a seed as possible.
However, with seven regular-season games remaining, Flory said he’s stressing the importance of not looking at the postseason just yet.
“Our guys [understand what’s ahead],” he said. “We mainly worry about what we can control and that is our next game. We want to do our best to prepare.”
Its pair of road wins this past week doesn’t hurt its case, either. After knocking off Hutchinson, 82-60, Friday’s 75-67 win against Salina South keeps it within reach of Campus (14-0) for an AVCTL-I championship.
FIGHT FOR SEEDING IN 6A WEST PLAYOFFS
Campus (1) 14-0
Washburn Rural (2) 11-3
Lawrence (1) 11-3
Derby (1) 10-3
Manhattan (1) 10-4
Lawrence Free State (1) 10-4
Topeka (2) 10-5
NOTE: Numbers in parentheses represent remaining games against the other seven schools listed. See the rest of the playoff standings in this week’s Sports Report.
Derby shot over 70 percent in the fourth quarter to secure its road win in Salina. It was also 12-of-24 from 3-point range.
“Road conference games in February are hard no matter who you are playing,” Flory said. “Everybody knows everybody so well. Hutchinson may not have as many wins to show for it, but it is as prepared to play as anybody.”
Perhaps the biggest takeaway for Flory’s crew was being able to wash out the taste of last year’s sour 66-52 loss at Salina South. It was a game it once trailed by almost 30 points.
“We went there and didn’t play well at all,” Flory said. “It was an embarrassing performance and we wanted to do a lot better this year. That was pretty motivating for our guys.”
at Salina South (Feb. 7)
DERBY 16 14 13 32 – 75
SASO 10 17 13 27 – 67
PANTHERS: Ray 19, Thomas 15, Bonner 13, L.
Clemons 7, Washington 6, Adler 5, Araujo 4, Karsak 3, J. Clemons 3
COUGARS: Johnson 22, Schreiber 14, Junghans 12, Jordan 8, Hannert 6, Varela 3, Hayes 2
at Hutchinson (Feb. 4)
DERBY 25 19 23 15 – 82
HUTCH 9 21 15 15 – 60
PANTHERS: Karsak 15, Bonner 14, Thomas 13, L. Clemons 12, Araujo 9, Ray 5, Adler 4, Washington 3, Hill 3, J. Clemons 2, Titus 2
SALTHAWKS: Blake 11, Newquist 11, Robertson 11, Huhs 10, Burns 5, Montandon 3, Hernandez 3, Witt 2, Khokhar 2, Peterson 2