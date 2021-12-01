Derby boys’ basketball suffered some growing pains in the 2020 season with only two seniors on the varsity roster. After a loss to Campus in the sub-state championship game, the Panthers are itching to get back on the court.
The extra minutes played by the current seniors and juniors will pay dividends for the Panthers.
“There is no doubt that we have experience now; many of our seniors have had minutes since their freshman and sophomore years,” head coach Brett Flory said. “We have some juniors that got some good varsity experience toward the end of last year in particular.”
Derby will be looking to increase the pace of play with the experience this season and have significant numbers that got playing time as underclassmen. Even though the Panthers might be a little undersized, coach Flory believes that the quickness and speed of his roster can make up for that.
“We want to play even faster than we already have with this group. We will be deep and have a very athletic group top to bottom,” Flory said. “We are a little undersized, but our quickness and speed gives us opportunities to make up for that in some areas.”
Winning the battle on the boards is the biggest concern for the Panthers this season with the undersized roster, and the Panthers will need to prioritize boxing out and scrapping for rebounds.
“Rebounding is our number one concern that is a huge emphasis every day at practice,” Flory said. “If we can end up on the plus side on the boards, people are going to have a hard time beating us. Where we could get beat is if we get whipped on the boards and give up extra possessions.”
The Panthers will need senior Fontaine Williams to step up into a bigger role this season. Williams had a very solid junior campaign for the Panthers and earned a second-team All-AVCTL selection.
“Fontaine Williams is a terrific one-on-one player, can break down just about anybody off the dribble and can shoot the ball as well,” Flory said. “For Williams, it is just a matter of understanding good shot vs. bad shot and focusing on creating for others, which he is very capable of and worked hard on in the offseason.”
Senior Jameer Clemons will be Williams’ running mate on the offense after taking an All-League honorable mention last season. However, it could take a game for Clemons to find his groove on the court after being wrapped up in football.
The Panthers have had to work around the postseason runs by the football team and are accustomed to making the adjustment. With football bleeding into late November and the first game scheduled for Dec. 4, Flory anticipates that the team will start to reach its full potential as the season goes on.
“As far as the football guys, it does always present a challenge because they come in two weeks after we have gotten started,” Flory said. “We are quite used to that and grown accustomed to it.”
Derby will face Wichita Heights on Dec. 4 in the GWAL/AVCTL Challenge. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Koch Arena.