There was no doubt in Cyerra Boyer’s mind that she was going to play at the next level. The Tabor College women’s soccer commit officially inked her letter of intent at the spring national signing day at Derby High School on April 13, but that was years in the making for Boyer.
“I knew from the beginning that I wanted to play soccer in college,” said Boyer. “It isn’t something I’ll be able to give up; it is my passion, and I knew in middle school that it was something that was going to go along with college.”
Boyer put in a lot of work in the offseason to make the dream of college soccer a reality with long hours in the gym while balancing Derby basketball conditioning into the mix.
“I’d wake early to go to basketball conditioning; then I would hydrate, eat a good breakfast and go straight to the gym afterward,” Boyer said. “If I didn’t have anything going on with friends or something, I would work out in my garage for a bit.”
In the club season during the fall, Boyer split time with multiple clubs that challenged her in a variety of ways. Her primary club, the Kansas Rush high school team, had a lot of success throughout the season while injuries limited what her team at FC Wichita could do, but Boyer said that she was challenged to work on her ball-handling skills out of the midfield.
Boyer slid into a different role in the midfield in the fall, which was a change from the high school season, where she split time between forward and midfield.
“It was different for me, and it was for the best,” Boyer said. “I am a midfielder the majority of the time outside of spending some time at forward, which is where I started.”
The switch has been beneficial for both the Derby squad and Boyer because it has added a lot of versatility. Boyer is also able to communicate well with her teammates, and she has taken more of a leadership role as her soccer IQ has grown.
Boyer was able to play in a college showcase where she played in front of several college coaches and recruiters, which is where she had the first interaction with Tabor College.
At the showcase, one of the coaches met me after a game,” Boyer said. “He said that he had been watching me play for a while and told me that he had a plan for me. I knew he had watched a couple of my games, which showed me that he was very interested.”
She was very impressed with the environment of Tabor College on her first visit and said that the visit really started to spark a lot of interest in being a Blue Jay.
Boyer was relieved to complete her recruiting process and felt excited for the next level after her time at Derby. However, she wanted to make sure she was making the right decision to commit to a place with the right fit.
“It was so stressful,” Boyer said. “I thought everything was last minute, but the one thing through it all was making sure that I had the right home because I am going to be there for a while. So I wanted to be at a place that I liked with a good atmosphere.”