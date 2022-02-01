Jason Miller, Alex Hedden, and Morgan Henning headlined a busy weekend for Derby bowling that featured meets on three separate days.
Miller bowled his first-ever 300 game to help the boys bowling team to a third-place finish out of 31 schools on Jan 29. Alex Hedden led the Panthers to a first-place finish at the meet at Flint Hills Lanes on Jan. 27 with an 802 series. Morgan Henning led the girls squad with a second-place overall finish out of 178 bowlers at the Great Plains Invitational on Jan. 28.
Miller’s 300 in the Great Plains Invitational on Jan. 29 helped Derby take third-place in the tournament. Miller finished second overall with a 793 series and lost a tie-breaker for the top spot after bowling a 247 in his third game.
Hedden bowled an 802 series to help lead Derby boys bowling to a first-place finish in the Emporia meet at Flint Hills Lanes on Jan. 27. Hedden got off to a hot start at the meet, bowling a 259 in the opening game and followed it up with a 254.
In the final game, Hedden bowled a 289 to seal an 800 series. The final game score was also the highest game among varsity boys and the first 800 series of the year in the state.
Colby Hedden took third overall with a 718 series backed by a 265 opening game. Jason Miller finished fourth overall with a 662 series.
The Panthers took first with a score of 2817, which was 114 points higher than runner-up Topeka Seaman. According to head coach Brent Cunningham, Topeka Seaman holds the highest score in the state with a 2818. The entire varsity squad for Derby bowled a series over 560 led by Alex Hedden.
Henning dominated in the Great Plains Invitational with a second-place overall finish with a 664 series. She bowled a 247 in the second game, which helped seal a top spot after bowling a 225 in the opening game. The Panthers took 20th place out of 32 teams with only five bowlers.
Henning led the girls bowling squad again on Jan. 27 with a 195 high game and a 512 series as the Panther girls squad earned a fourth-place finish. Dakota Rotramel was the second-highest score for the Panthers with a 341 series, and Dailyn Calloway was right behind Rotramel with a 340 series.
GREAT PLAINS INVITATIONAL
(BOYS RANKINGS)
1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 6036
2. Garden City 5620
3. Derby 5616
4. Wichita South 5337
5. Washburn Rural 5333
GREAT PLAINS INVITATIONAL (BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS)
1. Cole Munley (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 793 (300, 257)
2. Jason Miller (Derby) 793 (300, 247)
3. Samuel Calderon (Kapaun Mt. Carmel) 738
4. Brady Longnecker (Trinity) 730
5. Drew Merrell (Eisenhower) 685
21. Alex Hedden (Derby) 631
26. Dawson Baumgartner (Derby) 620
45. Braden Boswell (Derby) 590
51. Colby Hedden (Derby) 584
87. Mason Blanck (Derby) 540
GREAT PLAINS INVITATIONAL
(GIRLS TEAM RANKINGS)
1. Garden City 4879
2. Junction City 4697
3. Salina South 4665
4. Campus 4641
5. Washburn Rural 4626
20. Derby 3572
GREAT PLAINS INVITATIONAL
(GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS)
1. Kaylee Back (Bishop Carroll) 668
2. Morgan Henning (Derby) 664
3. Nicki Culp (Wichita South) 632
4. Kenzie Womack (Wichita NW) 604
5. Holly Bridges (Garden City) 598
92. Dakota Rotramel (Derby) 394
114. Lacey Baney (Derby) 365
118. Dailyn Calloway (Derby) 346
150. Aleah Jones (Derby) 286
EMPORIA MEET (1/27)
BOYS TEAM RESULTS
1. Derby 2817
2. Topeka Seaman 2703
3. Emporia 2484
4. Highland Park 1335
EMPORIA MEET (1/27)
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS
1. Topeka Seaman 2410
2. Emporia 2012
3. Highland Park 1833
4. Derby 1493