Disappointment showed on the faces of the six varsity bowlers at the state tournament on March 3. The realization of a runner-up finish was likely the result of the Panther squad that came just a few pins shy of its ultimate goal.
Derby finished with a 2,549 total, just 14 pins behind state champion Shawnee Mission East. Colby Hedden led the Panthers with a fourth overall finish with a 686 series, and Jason Miller also took home a top-ten finish placing eighth overall.
It was the second time in four years that the Panthers took home a runner-up trophy as the elusive championship title will have to wait one more season.
“To take [second in the state] is impressive, and it was a fun ride for the boys,” head coach Brent Cunningham said. “...Kind of a bitter taste in my mouth, and I know the boys were upset too, but maybe one of these days, we will over the hump and bring back the first-place trophy.”
Miller, Alex Hedden and Braden Boswell closed out their careers at Derby, which was an emotional moment for Cunningham, but he was proud of the way his squad competed and the character of his team.
“I am proud that they compete and battle to try to win championships,” Cunningham said. “But they are still the same kids at heart even when they do not come out on top.”
The Panthers will return three pieces of the state team in Colby Hedden, Mason Blanck and Dawson Baumgartner. The experience at the state meet alongside the depth Derby has on the boy’s side could help the team build up another state run.”
“Obviously, I will miss these three seniors a lot,” Cunningham said. “But we have a lot of depth coming up, and the three returners got a lot of experience. We have the pieces to give it another shot.”
Morgan Henning and Dakota Rotramel represented the Panthers as individual qualifiers for the state tournament. Henning took 53rd overall after bowling a 431, and Rotramel finished 69th with a 372 series. Cunningham hopes to have a full roster of girls next season, but the two will be key pieces for the Panthers next season.
BOWLING STATE TOURNAMENT (3/3)
BOYS TEAM RESULTS
1. SM East 2563
2. Derby 2549
3. Junction City 2472
4. Garden City 2439
5. Lawrence 2373
6. Olathe Northwest 2307
7. Campus 2221
8. Olathe East 2217
9. Olathe South 2190
BOYS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Walter Workman, SM East, 699
2. Kane Burns, Garden City, 696
3. V-Thoon Thanasouk, Campus, 689
4. Colby Hedden, Derby, 686
5. Emilio Deloera, Wichita Northwest, 682
6. Brady Aebersold, SM East, 653
7. Maison Albarado, Lawrence, 652
8. Jason Miller, Derby, 639
9. John Shelton, SM East, 639
10. Joshua Hammons, Washburn Rural, 638
21. Alex Hedden, Derby, 592
24. Dawson Baumgartner, Derby, 579
31. Braden Boswell, Derby, 556
56. Mason Blanck, Derby, 482
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS
1. Junction City 2293
2. Washburn Rural 2262
3. Campus 2238
4. Garden City 2154
5. Wichita Northwest 2151
6. Olathe East 2093
7. Olathe Northwest 2044
8. Olathe North 2009
9. Olathe South 1905
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Madison Walker, Campus, 653
2. Audrey Valez, Olathe North, 637
3. Olivia Oliver, Junction City, 625
4. Kaitlyn Doyal, Washburn Rural, 616
5. Camryn Lenz, Dodge City, 602
6. Gabriella Martinez, Washburn Rural, 583
7. Avery Schippers, Wichita Northwest, 577
8. Yumi Yoshikai, Wichita Northwest, 571
9. Lily-Ann Leeper, Garden City, 567
10. Jordan Hunt, Junction City, 562