With regionals only two weeks away, Derby boys and girls bowling put an emphatic cap on its home schedule in the regular season. The Panthers swept the top three spots in the girls and top four in the boys. Both performances led to triangular championships.
Jason Miller led the boys with a 725 series, while Tori Rhynard was victorious for the girls with a 590 series.
Derby Triangular (Feb. 7)
BOYS
1. Jason Miller, Derby, 725
2. Alex Hedden, Derby, 687
3. Colby Hedden, Derby, 612
4. Andrew Harden, Derby, 610
5. Elijah Bryant, Central Christian, 606
6. Wesley Cunningham, Central Christian, 606
7. Braden Boswell, Derby, 580
8. Cooper Watkins, Valley Center, 574
9. Mason Blanck, Derby, 537
10. Jacob Ranzau, Valley Center, 537
TEAM SCORES
1. Derby, 2652
2. Valley Center, 2146
3. Wichita Central Christian, 2073
GIRLS
1. Tori Rhynard, Derby, 590
2. Morgan Henning, Derby, 497
3. Michaela Sutton, Derby, 495
4. Maddelyn Hamm, Valley Center, 492
5. LySandra Beck, Valley Center, 488
6. Taylor Vanlandingham, Central Christian, 479
7. Dannielle Beauregard, Valley Center, 450
8. Alexis Sutton, Derby, 402
9. Brooke Vogel, Central Christian, 392
10. Lynnzey Young, Valley Center, 370
14. Dakota Rotramel, Derby, 333
TEAM SCORES
1. Derby, 1984
2. Valley Center, 1838
3. Wichita Central Christian, 1590