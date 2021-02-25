Derby boys bowling 2020-2021
COURTESY OF EMILY HEDDEN

Derby boys and girls bowling will head to Topeka on Friday, Feb. 26 to participate in Class 6A regionals at West Ridge Lanes. The meet will be hosted by Washburn Rural. 

The Panthers are coming off a trip to the AVCTL-I Championships. Colby Hedden won the league championship in the boys, rolling a 689 series. His brother, Alex, took third (673). The boys (3426) were also barely clipped by Campus (3471) for the league championship. 

Morgan Henning finished ninth and led the girls to a third-place team finish, bowling a 530 series. 

AVCTL-I V bowling championships

BOYS— 

1. Colby Hedden, Derby, 689 

2. Green, Hutchinson, 686 

3. Alex Hedden, Derby, 673

4. Nguyen, Campus, 670

5. Clough, Campus, 658

8. Jason Miller, Derby, 652 

11. Andrew Harden, Derby, 643 

21. Braden Boswell, Derby, 574 

29. Eli Gibbs, Derby, 532 

TEAM SCORES: 

  1. Campus, 3471 
  2. Derby, 3426 
  3. Hutchinson, 3297 
  4. Salina South, 3146
  5. Maize South, 3075 
  6. Maize, 2923 
  7. Newton, 2901 

GIRLS— 

9.   Morgan Henning, Derby, 530 

13. Alexis Sutton, Derby, 508 

14. Tori Rhynard, Derby, 498 

15. Michaela Sutton, Derby, 491 

35. Dakota Rotramel, Derby, 330

TEAM SCORES: 

  1. Campus, 3586 
  2. Salina South, 2839 
  3. Derby, 2711 
  4. Hutchinson, 2556 
  5. Maize South, 2339 
  6. Newton, 2265 
  7. Maize, 1903
