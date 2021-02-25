Derby boys and girls bowling will head to Topeka on Friday, Feb. 26 to participate in Class 6A regionals at West Ridge Lanes. The meet will be hosted by Washburn Rural.
The Panthers are coming off a trip to the AVCTL-I Championships. Colby Hedden won the league championship in the boys, rolling a 689 series. His brother, Alex, took third (673). The boys (3426) were also barely clipped by Campus (3471) for the league championship.
Morgan Henning finished ninth and led the girls to a third-place team finish, bowling a 530 series.
AVCTL-I V bowling championships
BOYS—
1. Colby Hedden, Derby, 689
2. Green, Hutchinson, 686
3. Alex Hedden, Derby, 673
4. Nguyen, Campus, 670
5. Clough, Campus, 658
8. Jason Miller, Derby, 652
11. Andrew Harden, Derby, 643
21. Braden Boswell, Derby, 574
29. Eli Gibbs, Derby, 532
TEAM SCORES:
- Campus, 3471
- Derby, 3426
- Hutchinson, 3297
- Salina South, 3146
- Maize South, 3075
- Maize, 2923
- Newton, 2901
GIRLS—
9. Morgan Henning, Derby, 530
13. Alexis Sutton, Derby, 508
14. Tori Rhynard, Derby, 498
15. Michaela Sutton, Derby, 491
35. Dakota Rotramel, Derby, 330
TEAM SCORES:
- Campus, 3586
- Salina South, 2839
- Derby, 2711
- Hutchinson, 2556
- Maize South, 2339
- Newton, 2265
- Maize, 1903