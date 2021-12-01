Derby bowling is out for revenge after missing state last season. The boys’ squad finished third at the regional, which would have sent them to state under normal conditions, but it ended the season due to COVID-19 restrictions last year.
The Panthers are in a good position to make a run at the state title backed by a strong core of bowlers. Derby is bringing back loads of experience, returning 10 of 12 bowlers from last season, including a handful of bowlers that were part of the roster that took second at state in 2020.
“We only graduated one varsity starter from last year’s team,” head coach Brent Cunningham said. “… Led by senior Alex Hedden, senior Jason Miller, junior Colby Hedden and junior Braden Boswell. They are all returning, and it was the core of the varsity team.”
Cunningham saw a massive influx of boys interested in bowling this season. According to Cunningham, 28 boys signed up to try out this season, including 12 freshman and eight sophomores. The problem for Cunningham will be what to do with the extra pieces.
“I think I am going to keep 15 or so around throughout the season so that I can have some of the younger guys just to get some practice to gain some experience,” Cunningham said. “You never know, COVID might hit, so I might carry a couple more on the boys’ side.”
The biggest adjustment that Cunningham wants to see from his more experienced bowlers is some consistency in different bowling environments.
“I want to see them improve in the different atmospheres that they are put in because not every bowling center is the same,” Cunningham said. “They are so used to Derby Bowl, and it is a very easy center, but we have to get used to other centers that are more like entertainment centers … I want them to be able to adjust to the atmosphere that they are in and compete.”
The Panthers have the luxury of practicing at Derby Bowl, but competing at places like the Alley creates an added element to the atmosphere.
It will be a near-total rebuild on the girls’ side this season after losing three seniors last year. With only six girls signed up, the lineup is almost set. This is not a new trend for bowling, as Derby only had five bowlers on its girls’ roster in 2020-21.
The girls’ squad is fairly young, with no upperclassmen on the roster. Sophomores Morgan Henning and Dakota Rotramel are the lone bowlers returning for the Panthers. The goal for the team early in the season is to bowl games and build experience before the season.
“On the girls’ side, I only had six girls sign up and only return two from last year’s squad,” Cunningham said. “It is very young with three freshmen and three sophomores, so our ‘tryouts’ with them is just going to simply be bowling games and gaining experience.”
Fortunately for bowling, there is still a bit of time before the start of the season as the official practices do not start until the turn of the year, and Cunningham will have some decisions to make on the boys’ side that has high expectations this winter.