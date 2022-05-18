Kirsten Bourgeois scored two goals in the final minutes of the match to give the Panthers a 3-1 win over Liberal in the regional semifinal on May 17.
Derby held a 1-0 lead with a goal on a corner kick from the foot of Cyerra Boyer to the head of an unmarked Logan Riley in the 13th minute to give the Panthers some early momentum.
According to head coach Paul Burke, the team sat back for most of the game after that point but started to wake up after Liberal tied the game late in the second half on a loose ball inside the box. Burke credited his team for the resilient comeback after the tying goal could have shifted the momentum.
“In that moment [giving up the tying goal], it could have been an easy one to crumble away,” Burke said. “You are dominating all game, not giving up many chances but not putting them away. It would be an easy one to let slide through our fingers. Maybe the tying goal woke us up, and then Bourgeois put on a show in the last six minutes.”
With the score tied heading into the 74th minute, Bourgeois scored off a bouncing ball off a save by the goalkeeper on a shot by Riley off a set piece to regain the lead. Less than a minute later, Bourgeois scored again after winning the ball on the kickoff, beating defenders off the dribble, and taking a shot from around 20-yard out to provide some late insurance for Derby.
The Panthers had to have players step up into different roles after injuries forced adjustments to the starting 11. Coach Burke said that he was pleased with how the players stepped up to fill in some key positions.
Derby will take on Manhattan on the road for the second consecutive and the sixth time in seven years that the two sides will meet in the postseason. The Panthers will be aiming to upset the Indians for the first time in as many attempts. Kickoff from Manhattan is scheduled for 6 P.M.
vs. Liberal (May 18)
LIBERAL 0 1 - 1
DERBY 1 2 - 3
1st half
D: Riley from Boyer, 13’
2nd half
L: N/A, 71’
D: Bourgeois, 74’
D: Bourgeois, 75’