There wasn’t a moment Nick Bonner didn’t enjoy out of the final minutes at Maize.
He was of course in the thick of a difficult and frustrating season a year ago. On Tuesday night, however, the senior spearheaded Derby in its 63-61 league road win.
Bonner finished with 10 points and was joined in double figures by junior Isaac Ray and senior Tre Washington with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
“Nick had been laboring and struggling with his confidence a little bit, but he’s an unbelievable young man,” coach Brett Flory said. “He deserves good things to happen and he spent a lot of time on the bench in the first half. He hung in mentally and finished some plays for us at the end and it was huge.”
The win didn’t come without a little stress courtesy of coach Chris Grill’s crew.
The Eagles opened a 21-12 on a Kyle Grill basket and Derby foul with 5:43 remaining in the first half. That also was their largest lead of the game.
Derby cut that lead to 22-20, scoring off of three-straight Maize turnovers and baskets from junior Blake Chadwick and sophomores Kole Barger and Trent Parke.
Ray hit his third 3 of the half to give Derby a 34-30 lead at halftime.
The Panthers’ inability to slow down a driving Jacob Hanna gave the Eagles life in the third quarter. He had back-to-back 3-point plays and 22 points total, missing just one free throw to make it a one-point game early in the third quarter.
Derby’s lead grew to 40-35 as Ray drained a corner 3 after a senior Ladell Clemons offensive rebound. Maize, however, answered with a 14-4 run to take a 49-44 lead into the fourth quarter.
Bonner gave Derby its first lead of the final period, hitting both ends of a 1-and-1 to make it 57-56 with 3:22 left.
It was only the beginning for the senior. He rebounded a missed Ray jumper and scored at the block to give Derby a 63-61 lead with 1:09 left.
“I haven’t been playing that well the last couple of games and it feels good to step up and hit big shots when I have to,” Bonner said. “It’s knowing my role, really.”
Maize turned it over twice in the final minute, but watched a Winston Bing 3 rim out at the buzzer.
“No doubt we were fortunate,” Flory said. “We made just enough plays to put ourselves in a position to be fortunate. That’s a game that 10 out of 10 times last year, we lose.”
DERBY: 7 27 10 19— 63
MAIZE: 11 19 19 12— 61
PANTHERS: Ray 14, Washington 11, Bonner 10, Chadwick 7, L. Clemons 5, Thomas 4, Barger 4, Parke 4, Araujo 4.
EAGLES: Hanna 22, Bing 9, Grill 7, Christon 6, Hampton 6, Robertson 5, Harrod 4, Carter 2.