Perhaps no player relishes Derby’s competition more than junior Tatum Boettjer.
As someone who is wrapped in year-round sports in school and the club circuit, Boettjer has made major strides in her second year as a Lady Panther. After playing in 13 games as a sophomore, she has exploded with nearly 12 points per contest and double digits in eight of its last nine games.
Her shot and 6-foot-3 frame has puzzled opposing coaches and shooting over 40 percent from 3 has opened their eyes to the caliber of player No. 33 has become.
It’s not a new component to Boettjer’s game. The junior said she was brought up with a guard’s mindset, understanding what it looks like to both handle the ball and carry an effective jump shot.
“As I’ve gotten older, it’s become more natural,” Boettjer said. “That’s why my shot works. I had a lot of reps and training when I was younger. I’m trying to perfect that as much as I can.”
Boettjer also credited the schemes that Derby plays with, allowing her and fellow 6-foot-3 teammates Addy Brown and Jaidyn Schomp thrive from any spot on the court.
In fact, the junior feels they may be even more dangerous in transition even though they possess a strong shooting stroke from 3-point range.
“Having three 6-foot-3 players who can push the ball and score,” Boettjer said. “It’s a huge part of what might get us some serious points in a state tournament. Some teams can’t do that.”
After transferring from Circle High School prior to her sophomore season, Boettjer stepped in and became a key cog in the Panther volleyball program. She served as the first player off the bench in basketball last winter. One year later, she has emerged as one of the state’s most improved players and dangerous shooters.
“Last year, I was more of a role player so I was trying to be consistent and make sure everyone else could score,” she said. “[Coach Karsak] told me I’d be one of the main scorers this year, so I had to really work on my shot and being able to hit from outside.
That confidence is precisely why Boettjer and her teammates aren’t shaking their heads at their 18-4 record and feel they can compete with any team in the state tournament. After all, half of its schedule came against teams that played in the sub-state finals or have qualified for this week's games.
Add in a state cancellation due to COVID-19 and it being the last season under coach Jodie Karsak, the team has no shortage of momentum.
“With it being Karsak’s last year, how the season ended last year and we want to do it for our seniors,” Boettjer said. “Our new motivational word is joy. We want to do all these things in a happy way and seeing the bright side and celebrating that we’re going back to state. It’s really pushing us this year.”