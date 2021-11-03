It doesn’t matter what day of the week it is; if you walk past the gym at Derby High School, you’ll likely see senior Tatum Boettjer.
Boettjer has played volleyball or basketball in some capacity since the second grade and has been a crucial piece in both sports at Derby.
After wrapping up her volleyball career on Oct. 23, Boettjer is already back in the gym getting ready for the basketball season that is chock-full of potential for the Lady Panthers.
According to Boettjer, even though the first official practices are not scheduled until Nov. 15, the team is already in the conditioning phase of the season. She was given an extra week of rest after the volleyball season but opted to join the team workouts.
“I got a week off after the volleyball season ended,” Boettjer said. “But I came back early because I just got bored of sitting there and just supporting.”
This gap before the official start date is dedicated to conditioning and getting into the weight room to have a better transition into the pace of the basketball season. Obviously, the biggest difference between the two sports is the constant movement of basketball, but Boettjer is well-prepared to adjust.
The time off has given her some time to rest her shoulder, which was a little sore because of the demand of her outside hitter position during volleyball season. Boettjer will likely take home some hardware as the postseason awards get announced.
According to Boettjer, playing basketball helped her improve her jump, quickness, and feet in volleyball.
“You have to have quick movements in volleyball,” Boettjer said. “You do need that in basketball as well, but being able to move well and being able to focus on the ball is so important in volleyball.”
After a breakout season with the Lady Panthers last season, her ability to shoot the three and work inside has made her a threat for the Derby team. Boettjer believes that the Lady Panthers set themselves apart from the pack because of the weapons that can play any position.
“I really like to shoot the three, run the floor and play defense,” Boettjer said. “We have a lot of height, but everyone is able to play any position. I hope we can put the pieces together because we definitely are loaded.”
Boettjer has modeled her game after players like 2019 WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne and former UConn standout and current Seattle Storm small forward Katie Lou Samuelson.
“I just loved watching Samuelson because she is also 6’2” and was one of the best three-point shooters ever, and I just loved it,” Boettjer said. “I saw it on TV, and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, I can do that too.’”
It is evident that Boettjer has potential in either sport, but she is holding onto that decision for just a bit longer.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask me what my plans are a lot recently,” Boettjer said. “… I kind of want to make it a surprise, but I definitely am going to play one.”