In a season finale that featured the two top teams in the AVCTL-I, the Lady Panthers had to claw for every shot in a 39-31 win over Hutchinson.
The heavyweight bout lived up to the expectation as Derby withstood the pressure to wrap up sole possession for the league title and a 19-1 regular-season record.
Senior Tatum Boettjer sealed the game with a deep three with a minute remaining to give Derby the 39-31 lead. It wasn’t exactly how the crucial possession was drawn up for the Lady Panthers, but it doesn’t matter for a team with an abundance of weapons.
“She was the third option on that play,” Harrison said. “We were trying to get a shot closer to the basket. We had a screen for Addy Brown, had Naomi White popping, Tatum on the weakside for a three, and Maryn Archer diving inside. Give them credit, they stopped the first two but left Boettjer wide open, and she is shooting with a lot of confidence.”
Senior Tatum Boettjer and junior Maryn Archer were the key players for the Lady Panthers in the win with 12 points apiece. Junior Addy Brown finished with nine, and sophomore Naomi White rounded out the Derby scoring with six.
Archer was critical in the first half, scoring all 12 of her points. She was able to get open a lot easier than the first matchup, where the Lady Salthawk defense was focused on stopping her.
The Lady Salthawks crowded the paint with a 2-3 zone and had active hands whenever Derby would try to work inside to try to shut down junior Addy Brown, who scored 28 points in the Feb. 1 matchup.
“They gave us fits in their game preparation; they were really specific about what they want to do,” Harrison said. “It was clear that they were not going to let Brown score like she did in the first matchup. But I keep telling our players; a team can try to stop one of us, but they can’t stop the other four. That is the whole idea of teamwork; five together will beat one alone.”
Brown dished out the ball to her teammates, but open shots inside the perimeter were hard to come by and played a big role in controlling the boards for Derby.
Rebounding was critical late in the game, and the Panthers limited a lot of Lady Salthawk possessions down the stretch.
“We had some really tough rebounds. We have been stressing rebounding all year,” Harrison said. “We had two or three right when the absolutely had to have them, which gave us a couple more possessions and led to layups.”
Hutchinson stuck to its gameplan the entire game, which made it difficult for the Lady Panthers to pull away. It was a good challenge for Derby to have entering the postseason.
“This was a great preparation for us going into the postseason,” Harrison said. “This is what we needed to sharpen us.”
HUTCHINSON 8 7 9 7 31
DERBY 14 8 6 11 39
LADY SALTHAWKS: Wilson 7, Posch 7, Keeler 6, Green 5, Thompson 3, Ames 3.
LADY PANTHER: Boettjer 12, Archer 12, Brown 9, White 6.