It didn’t take long for Terrell Benton to pick up a basketball as a child.
Having seen his family move to the Derby school district in the mid 1980s, the sport became an outlet for the 1998 graduate.
Now 21 years after last wearing Panther green, he will be inducted into the Derby Hall of Fame.
Career as a Panther
Talent on the court was never in question for Benton.
He and his teammates finished undefeated as seventh graders at Derby Middle School, setting the course for his dreams of playing in college. Standing with a wiry, 5-foot-10 frame as a freshman, he brought an elite shooting stroke to Derby High School.
He was a part of a Panther rebirth that ended a 19-year drought (in 1997) of not qualifying for the state tournament. It was the first time the program had reached the Class 6A tournament, having last qualified for a trip to Class 4A state in Junction City.
Coach Lonnie Lollar took over the Derby program prior to Benton’s junior year in 1996-97.
A seven-inch growth spurt between Benton’s freshman and sophomore seasons didn’t hurt his collegiate aspirations. Lollar said his former player’s growth was even more than physical.
“He was a skinny scorer [when he was a freshman] and he got a little better each year,” the former Derby coach said. “From his junior to his senior year, his athleticism and defense got so much better. He’d take charges and he was a great teammate.”
After falling in the 1997 Class 6A state quarterfinals, the Panthers returned arguably one of the state’s strongest rosters one year later. They carried a 19-1 record into the sub-state championship at Wichita South, but saw those state hopes dashed by the host Titans.
A frustrating loss, yes, but the No. 3 all-time scorer (1,109) in program history said the years since have reminded him of the value of the relationships from his time in Derby.
Becoming a Shocker
Benton’s connections with then Wichita State coach Randy Smithson ran deep. He had attended Butler Community College camps as a child, and the chance to play in his own backyard was too much to pass up.
“Mike [Watkins] and I signed in the early signing period before our season,” Benton said. “That made playing much easier and a lot less pressure-packed. I had some opportunities that presented themselves after that season, but I had already signed and made that commitment.”
Benton found an immediate role as a Shocker, playing in 29 of their 30 games as a freshman. That served as a springboard for the former Panther as he went on to average double digits over the next three seasons. He finished his career as a 9.8 per-game scorer.
The Derby graduate was a part of former coach Mark Turgeon’s first two years at Wichita State. Four years after graduating, the program went to its first NCAA Tournament since 1987-88.
He became the 33rd Shocker to hit 1,000 career points and now ranks 36th on the career scoring list. He now sits fifth in program history in career three-point makes with 197.
“I was blessed to be a part of that initial rebuild with Coach Turgeon,” he said. “I saw some of those tough things like learning how to win on the road.”
Now 16 years removed from his career as a Shocker, the Wichita resident happily watches his alma mater under current coach Gregg Marshall.
“It has been unbelievable watching that program evolve,” he said. “Coach Marshall is an incredible in-game tactician and now we’re seeing him recruit at a high level. He’s getting coaches from great programs to join his staff and it’s great watching him in the community. I’m blessed to sit back and watch him navigate our community.”
Lifelong connections
As much talent as Benton possessed on the hardwood, the Derby graduate found his “why” off the court.
Along with other coaches at DMS and DHS, Lollar was adamant in taking time to give back. Even after four years as a Wichita State Shocker, Benton said those memories are still fresh as any from his career.
“One of my fondest memories was going to a hospital and spending time with sick kids over Christmas in the pediatric ICU,” he said. “We took them presents and I also remember a lot of team dinners … there were a lot of highlights in games, but it always was the stuff off the court that I just loved.”
Having grown up in the district but outside Derby city limits, Benton said he didn’t know many of his future teammates prior to his middle- and high-school days.
What he found with his teammates was a foundation off the floor that led to one of the best athletic careers in school history.
Without a car or license as a freshman, senior teammates Barry Galbraith and Joe Hand would take Benton home after basketball practice.
“Those two guys took a skinny little goofy son of a gun under their wing,” Benton said. “They mentored me and allowed me to play my game. They took me to and from practice and looked out for me in a way two stud seniors didn’t have to do.”
Knowing that his former player is representing the basketball program in the Hall of Fame is a fitting honor in Lollar’s mind.
“[Terrell] will always be a special person in my life and to my family,” he said. “We care a lot about him. There is no doubt in my mind that if you were to ask him, there was a special love between he and his teammates on that 97-98 team that not every team gets … When I think of him making the HOF, he’s very deserving. If you took away his basketball abilities, he’s still a HOF person in my mind.”