Track season never really ended for Mayciee Bell. Not long after the state meet, Bell was off and running to the summer season with the Shocker Track Club.
After spending last summer recovering from a knee injury, getting back to 100 percent was one of the biggest keys for Bell this summer, and she took the momentum of a strong finish in the high school season right into the club circuit.
“Bell knows she has a lot left on the table, especially after having a slow start to her season coming off knee surgery last year,” head Derby High School coach and Shocker Track Club coach Cedric Shell said. “Going into the summer, she wanted to put in the work she had to miss out on due to her having surgery. She has just been coming to practice, and she has been working her butt off.”
The Shocker Track Club competed in the Sunflower Games in July, and Bell saw the payoff from her work with a first-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles and solid performances in the 100-meter dash and 4x100 relay.
Shell said he wanted to see her get more comfortable on the track toward the end of the summer season, and seeing her gain back her confidence was satisfying for him to see.
“Her nickname is ‘Smiles,’ and at the end of the year, I saw that smile almost every single day once she got that rhythm,” Shell said. “That has been the theme of the summer, just getting back to your old self, staying locked in and doing all the things you need to do to ensure that you are going to compete at a high level.”
Bell said she has been emphasizing keeping her body healthy throughout the season so she can compete all year long.
Improving form, getting faster and building a quicker reaction time have been the biggest areas Bell has worked on this summer. Hearing input from various coaches to learn ways to improve has been the biggest benefit for Bell.
“Performance-wise, I felt like I got better and got to learn from a lot of new coaches,” Bell said. “My form has gotten so much better than where it was, and working with all the people has been rewarding.”
During the club season, Bell gets to work with coaches in the area to help build speed and get better. The hurdlers work individually with coach Robert Reynolds, the hurdles coach at Wichita East.
“The hurdling group is smaller, so it is easier for them to get that one-on-one work in,” Shell said. “She has been able to hammer at working on that form. Coming off of surgery, you kind of run and do everything a little differently. Being able to get used to what you are working with and being able to drill it over and over again has been a huge improvement for her.”
Building and maintaining confidence is a crucial aspect of track. Bell had some quality performances in all of her events last season and wants to keep the focus throughout the year.
“I would say having a good mindset to keep going and stuff like that is a huge confidence builder,” Bell said. “I hope to carry it over in the indoor and high school seasons.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.