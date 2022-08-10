Mayciee Bell State

Mayciee Bell competed at the state meet in May and jumped right into the club season with the Shocker Track Club. Bell continued to build confidence in the summer and took first in the 100-meter hurdles in her age group at the Sunflower Games in July.

 

Track season never really ended for Mayciee Bell. Not long after the state meet, Bell was off and running to the summer season with the Shocker Track Club.

After spending last summer recovering from a knee injury, getting back to 100 percent was one of the biggest keys for Bell this summer, and she took the momentum of a strong finish in the high school season right into the club circuit.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

sports@derbyinformer.com

