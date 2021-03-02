What looks like the biggest negatives for the Lady Panthers are possibly their biggest positives.
Three-straight losses to open the month of February put the program in atypical territory, having not lost that many consecutive games in six years. Now that its regular season has finished, its brief losing streak and 10 games against once-ranked opponents has it feeling hopeful about the postseason.
Derby (16-4) will begin its postseason on Wednesday, March 3, hosting Campus (4-16) in the opening round of the Class 6A sub-state tournament. The winner will face either Wichita Southeast (14-5) or Wichita South (5-14) on Saturday, March 6 at 3:00 p.m. The sub-state champion advances to the state quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 9.
“This month and [those three losses] have felt like a state tournament,” coach Jodie Karsak said. “Even Maize South had a great game plan and we had to totally adjust what we were going to do in the second half. Those are things you have to do in state games. We’re learning to be able to do that with the schedule we’ve had.”
The Lady Panthers wrapped up their regular season with five-straight wins, including a 63-17 blowout against Newton to finish their 20-game slate.
It has been a collaborative effort atop the Derby roster. Sophomore Addy Brown is on pace to become the top scorer over Karsak’s tenure, putting together a career-high 30 points in its regular-season finale against Newton. Junior Tatum Boettjer has also reached double figures in six of its last seven games.
One of the biggest advantages to its roster is senior and three-year starter Jaidyn Schomp. The Missouri Western signee was a part of its state championship in 2018 and saw it win the consolation final a year later. After seeing its state tournament cut short due to COVID-19 last March, her experience is invaluable.
“When you’ve gone through it, you understand what it takes,” Karsak said of Schomp. “It’s not easy to chase down a championship and for those who haven’t been there … Jaidyn has been there and she is experienced. She has won a state title and she has had big roles on those teams.”
NOTE: Please see derbyinformer.com for a full recap of Wednesday night’s sub-state opener vs. Campus.
Lady Panther defense drives it to win over Maize South
The message at halftime was relatively simple for Lady Panther basketball.
No part of its roster was happy to be trailing 17-10 at the break, but coach Jodie Karsak and players agreed that their defense could bring a surprise to Maize South’s slower tempo.
The plan was executed to perfection, holding its AVCTL-I foe to 10 second-half points and picking up a 38-27 win on Senior Night.
Junior Tatum Boettjer was Derby’s monster in the scorebook, scoring 12 points in the second half and a team-high 16 overall.
“We had to turn it up,” Karsak said. “We’ve been able to rely on our height a lot. They were running their offense from the elbow and they were fine if they were going to win 15-10 … we needed to go get the ball, get after it and they got shocked.”
After scoring the first points of the third quarter to take a 19-10 lead, Maize South was held off the board for the next six minutes and saw its edge fall to a 21-19 deficit. While Jenna Uehling was able to answer with a quick three, Boettjer struck with a trey of her own to give Derby the lead over the final 10 minutes.
Karsak has made a habit of celebrating the 6-foot-3 Boettjer, understanding that she can impact the game from almost any spot on the floor.
“She has a great stroke and has the green light,” Karsak said. “She has confidence in her shot and her team believes in her. It’s quick, high and really hard to guard.”
at Newton (Feb. 26)
DERBY: 18 18 19 9— 63
NEWTON: 2 8 7 0— 17
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 30, Boettjer 14, White 6, Moon 5, Cobbins 4, Wilson 2, Hopson 2.
RAILERS: Antonowich 6, Zenner 5, Loewen 4, Epp 2.
vs. Maize South (Feb. 24)
MAIZE SOUTH: 5 12 5 5— 27
DERBY: 5 5 14 14— 38
MAVERICKS: Uehling 10, Clay 8, Lowe 6, Kennedy 3.
LADY PANTHERS: Boettjer 16, Brown 8, Schomp 7, Cobbins 5, Yager 2.
at Hutchinson (Feb. 23)
DERBY: 14 16 8 15— 53
HUTCHINSON: 9 0 6 12— 27
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 24, Cobbins 11, Boettjer 8, Schomp 8, Roland 2.
SALTHAWKS: Simms 12, Wilson 8, Jackson 3, Ackley 2, Thompson 2.