Derby basketball 2019
JEFF COTT & NATHAN ALSPAW DERBY INFORMER

The Derby basketball teams will both be traveling to BV Northwest for games on Saturday, Feb. 22. The girls will face Grandview Christian (Mo.) at 5:30 p.m. and the boys will follow against the hosts at 7:00 p.m. It’ll be the first matchup between the two girls’ programs, while it’ll be the first time the boys teams have played each other since the 2018 6A state tournament. Games for that day were originally set to be played at Lawrence Free State as part of the 810 Showcase. 

