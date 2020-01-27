The Derby basketball teams will both be traveling to BV Northwest for games on Saturday, Feb. 22. The girls will face Grandview Christian (Mo.) at 5:30 p.m. and the boys will follow against the hosts at 7:00 p.m. It’ll be the first matchup between the two girls’ programs, while it’ll be the first time the boys teams have played each other since the 2018 6A state tournament. Games for that day were originally set to be played at Lawrence Free State as part of the 810 Showcase.
Basketball sets games against BV Northwest, Grandview Christian (Mo.)
Adam Suderman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.