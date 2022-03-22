3-23-22 Harrison

Dan Harrison led the Lady Panthers to a 23-2 record in his first season as the head coach for Derby girls basketball and was named the AVCTL-I coach of the year.

Boys and girls basketball earned several All-AVCTL-I honors. In his first year as the Lady Panthers head coach, Dan Harrison earned a coach of the year selection. Addy Brown also received a second-consecutive league MVP nod.

The AVCTL-I champion and 6A state runner-up, Derby finished the season with a 23-2 record and took five league honors. Junior Maryn Archer and Brown earned first-team selections. Senior Tatum Boettjer and sophomore Naomi White received second-team nods. Senior Jada Hopson rounded out the Lady Panthers with an honorable mention selection.

Senior Jameer Clemons led the Co-AVCTL-I boy’s basketball champion Panthers with a first-team selection and was one of four Panthers to earn an all-league selection. Fellow senior Trent Parke and junior Kaeson Fisher-Brown received second-team honors, while sophomore Dallas Metzger received an honorable mention selection.

ALL-AVCTL-I SELECTIONS

GIRLS

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dan Harrison, Derby

LEAGUE MVP

Addy Brown, Derby

FIRST TEAM

Maryn Archer, Derby

Addy Brown, Derby

Kyla Franchers, Maize

Avery Lowe, Maize South

Sydney Peterson, Salina South

Tya Tindall, Campus

SECOND TEAM

Senior Tatum Boettjer received a second-team all-AVCTL-I selection. 

Tatum Boettjer, Derby

Amaree Henderson, Newton

Grace Posch, Hutchinson

Jenna Uehling, Maize South

Naomi White, Derby

Harlie Wilson, Hutchinson

HONORABLE MENTION

Olivia Antonowich, Newton

Kylie Arnold, Salina South

Lauren Harris, Salina South

Jada Hopson, Derby

Ava Howie, Maize South

Madison Lambert, Maize

Hayley Loewen, Newton

Isis Sanders, Maize South

Brynley, Maize South

Mya Thompson, Hutchinson

BOYS

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Grill, Maize

LEAGUE MVP

Kyle Grill, Maize

FIRST TEAM

Isaiah Atwater, Maize South

Senior Jameer Clemons received a first-team All-League selection and was one of four Panthers to receive league honors after finishing the season as co-AVCTL champions.

Jameer Clemons, Derby

Kyle Grill, Maize

Jaden Gustafson, Maize

Avery Johnson, Maize

Tejon McDaniel, Salina South

SECOND TEAM

Andrell Burton, Campus

Kaeson Fisher-Brown, Derby

Michael Kates, Maize South

Trent Parke, Derby

Garrett Roberston, Hutchinson

Zion Young, Campus

HONORABLE MENTION

Mason Belcher, Maize

Owen Clyne, Maize South

Zach Davidson, Salina South

Tory Homan, Maize South

Andrew Howard, Campus

Dauntay King, Hutchinson

Nic Lange, Hutchinson

Dallas Metzger, Derby

Dylan Petz, Newton

Sam Schmidt, Maize

Joe Slechta, Newton

Aiden Sutter, Campus

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

