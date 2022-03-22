Boys and girls basketball earned several All-AVCTL-I honors. In his first year as the Lady Panthers head coach, Dan Harrison earned a coach of the year selection. Addy Brown also received a second-consecutive league MVP nod.
The AVCTL-I champion and 6A state runner-up, Derby finished the season with a 23-2 record and took five league honors. Junior Maryn Archer and Brown earned first-team selections. Senior Tatum Boettjer and sophomore Naomi White received second-team nods. Senior Jada Hopson rounded out the Lady Panthers with an honorable mention selection.
Senior Jameer Clemons led the Co-AVCTL-I boy’s basketball champion Panthers with a first-team selection and was one of four Panthers to earn an all-league selection. Fellow senior Trent Parke and junior Kaeson Fisher-Brown received second-team honors, while sophomore Dallas Metzger received an honorable mention selection.
ALL-AVCTL-I SELECTIONS
GIRLS
COACH OF THE YEAR
Dan Harrison, Derby
LEAGUE MVP
Addy Brown, Derby
FIRST TEAM
Maryn Archer, Derby
Addy Brown, Derby
Kyla Franchers, Maize
Avery Lowe, Maize South
Sydney Peterson, Salina South
Tya Tindall, Campus
SECOND TEAM
Tatum Boettjer, Derby
Amaree Henderson, Newton
Grace Posch, Hutchinson
Jenna Uehling, Maize South
Naomi White, Derby
Harlie Wilson, Hutchinson
HONORABLE MENTION
Olivia Antonowich, Newton
Kylie Arnold, Salina South
Lauren Harris, Salina South
Jada Hopson, Derby
Ava Howie, Maize South
Madison Lambert, Maize
Hayley Loewen, Newton
Isis Sanders, Maize South
Brynley, Maize South
Mya Thompson, Hutchinson
BOYS
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Grill, Maize
LEAGUE MVP
Kyle Grill, Maize
FIRST TEAM
Isaiah Atwater, Maize South
Jameer Clemons, Derby
Kyle Grill, Maize
Jaden Gustafson, Maize
Avery Johnson, Maize
Tejon McDaniel, Salina South
SECOND TEAM
Andrell Burton, Campus
Kaeson Fisher-Brown, Derby
Michael Kates, Maize South
Trent Parke, Derby
Garrett Roberston, Hutchinson
Zion Young, Campus
HONORABLE MENTION
Mason Belcher, Maize
Owen Clyne, Maize South
Zach Davidson, Salina South
Tory Homan, Maize South
Andrew Howard, Campus
Dauntay King, Hutchinson
Nic Lange, Hutchinson
Dallas Metzger, Derby
Dylan Petz, Newton
Sam Schmidt, Maize
Joe Slechta, Newton
Aiden Sutter, Campus