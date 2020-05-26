Records only tell one part of a bigger story for Derby baseball.
It has easily been one of Class 6A’s most consistent programs, reaching state six out of the last seven years as well as two trips to the championship semifinals.
So what has been the deciding factor in each of the state quarterfinal and championship semifinal losses? Bats and key hits on the state’s biggest stage.
While it doesn’t reflect what each of these teams did for the majority of their season, coach Todd Olmstead said for one reason or another, that key hit/play has escaped his roster when they needed it most.
Prior to last year’s loss to Campus at state, it dropped its championship semifinal against BV Northwest despite outhitting them by one and seeing its opposition commit two errors.
“Getting to state is fine, but leaving after day one sucks,” Olmstead said. “That was getting old and bottom line, it was our hitting that would let us down [in those games]. We went to a bunch of clinics, talked to other coaches and watched video and that has let us revamp our hitting approach to see if we can get over that hump.”
The program was kept away from its season due to COVID-19, but hope abounds for a roster despite losing one of the state’s best arms in Grant Adler, who had 100 strikeouts in 77.2 innings as a sophomore and junior. Much like Olmstead’s roots as Derby’s head coach, the program will likely have 10-12 seniors on its roster in 2021.
A deeper dive into the Panthers’ stats shows their pitching prowess has kept them among the league and state’s best.
Dating back to the 2015 season, the program has seen two pitchers per season throw a minimum of 20 innings and tally an ERA of 2.14 or better. Only one of those arms had a mark above 2.00.
“You can go back even further to when I was an assistant,” Olmstead said of their success on the mound. “… When you have two quality arms that you can run out against anybody, it makes life really easy.”
Among many noteworthy performances from the mound, Adler famously allowed just two hits in two regional starts, including a complete-game, no-hitter against Wichita West to reach the 2018 state tournament.
Derby’s two best bats in the last five years have come in each of the last two seasons, including the best overall year from Jackson Syring (.446) in 2018 and a six home-run campaign from Bryce Atkinson (.443) in 2019.
It’s also a family affair inside Derby’s top 20 bats and 10 arms over the last five years. Three sets of brothers are represented, including Hunter and Tanner Igo, Braden and Justin Ash, and Coleson and Jackson Syring.