Ball movement and stifling defense propelled the Lady Panthers to a 64-36 win over McPherson on Feb. 4.
"That was the best defensive effort we have put out all season, especially in the first half," head coach Dan Harrison said. "We played really disciplined and controlled their ball movement."
Derby (13-1) generated a lot of points off 16 Bullpup (8-6) turnovers and limited a lot of opportunities inside the paint with a dominant zone. Sophomore Destiny Smith led the Lady Panthers with four steals.
The movement off the ball was just as critical, and it created easy scoring opportunities for Derby. Brown and Archer led the team in assists with 5 and 4, respectively, as the Lady Panthers had 16 assists in the ballgame.
"We stress that," Harrison said. "Move the ball, move you, move a man. We want to attack the defense by moving and going side to side. It makes it really hard to guard."
Sophomore Naomi White led the Panthers with 14 points but got a lot of help from Archer with 12, Brown with ten and plenty of scoring throughout the lineup.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a hot start backed by a 17-3 first quarter, backed by ball movement and defense. Derby forced seven first-quarter turnovers and was able to find the open player. White found ways to get open because of the added pressure on Archer when driving into the lane. White finished the first quarter with ten points.
McPherson started to rely on the three in the second quarter and generated points, but the Panthers responded with strong shooting, going with a 53 percent from the floor and a 36-14 lead at the half.
The Bullpups opened the second half with an emphasis on finding the open three in an attempt to keep the Panther defense moving and avoid the size mismatch in the paint. McPherson outscored Derby in the third quarter after with 12 points off the three alone.
The trend continued in the final quarter as the Bullpups got hot from three. Karter Alvord led McPherson with 15 points, with 12 coming from three.
Derby remained efficient from the floor all game long, shooting 49 percent in the ballgame.
DERBY 17 19 11 17 64
MCPHERSON 3 11 16 6 36
PANTHERS: White 14, Archer 12, Brown 10, Smith 9, Hopson 7, Yager 6, Boettjer 4, Wilson 2.
BULLPUPS: Alvord 15, Clevenger 5, Labertew 5, Schmid 5, Moors 3, Mcleod 2, Howard 1.